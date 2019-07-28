MOULIN ROUGE! Will Come to Melbourne in 2021

Click Here for More Articles on MOULIN ROUGE THE MUSICAL

An Australian production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical will open in Melbourne at The Regent Theatre in 2021.

Currently playing to packed houses at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on Broadway where it opened on Thursday 25 July, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is based on the 2001 20th Century Fox Motion Picture by Baz Luhrmann.

Gerry Ryan and Carmen Pavlovic said, "It was an honour for our Australian born company to premiere a new musical on Broadway and receive such a warm reception from critics and audiences alike. We're thrilled to bring Moulin Rouge! The Musical home to Melbourne, the heart of fashion, art and culture, in 2021."

Minister Pakula said "Melbourne's thriving cultural scene and its major events calendar are renowned around the world, and securing huge productions like this is why we are so highly regarded."

"Moulin Rouge! The Musical is going to be a major winner for Victoria when it lands in 2021 and it's fantastic that it will open in a rejuvenated Regent Theatre."

Directed by Alex Timbers (Tony Award-nominated for Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson and Peter and the Starcatcher) Moulin Rouge! The Musical has a book by John Logan (Tony Award for Red), choreography by Sonya Tayeh (Lucille Lortel Award and Obie Award for Kung Fu, and Emmy winner), and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine (Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson). The design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Tony Award winner Derek McLane (sets), Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), two-time Tony Award nominee Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design) and Sarah Cimino (Make-up design). Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.



As in the film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrates some of the greatest popular music of the last 50 years. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered 15 years ago.



Released by 20th Century Fox, "Baz Luhrmann's Moulin Rouge!" premiered at the 2001 Cannes Film Festival. At the 74th Academy Awards, the film was nominated for eight Oscars, including Best Picture, and won two.



The Moulin Rouge of Paris is a dazzling and spectacular universe, the symbol of the Parisian way of celebrating since 1889. Starting life as a popular cabaret and dance hall, the venue became an iconic music hall in the Roaring Twenties, and then a theatre where numerous famous French and International Artistes stepped out into the limelight.

For further information visit https://moulinrougemusical.com/.





