MOULIN ROUGE To Head To The West End in 2021
It has been confirmed that the blockbuster Broadway hit, Moulin Rouge, will be heading to the West End in 2021.
According to reports, the production will begin performances at London's Piccadilly Theatre in March 2021, and will transform the space into the decadent spectacle currently found on Broadway.
Director Alex Timbers confirmed that casting for the production will begin in six months. The Broadway creative team and casting director Pippa Ailion will hold auditions in spring 2020.
Ticket registration is currently open for the production. Sign up here. Tickets for the show's West End run go on sale in 2020.
Directed by Timbers (Tony Award®-nominated for Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson and Peter and the Starcatcher) Moulin Rouge! The Musical has a book by John Logan (Tony Award® for Red), choreography by Sonya Tayeh (Lucille Lortel Award and Obie Award for Kung Fu, and Emmy winner), and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine (Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson).
Moulin Rouge! The Musical is based on the 20th Century Fox Motion Picture by Baz Luhrmann.
The Broadway cast includes Karen Olivo (Tony Award® for West Side Story, In the Heights) as Satine, Aaron Tveit (Catch Me If You Can, Next to Normal) as Christian, Danny Burstein (six-time Tony Award®-nominee, Fiddler On the Roof, Cabaret) as Harold Zidler, Sahr Ngaujah (Tony® and Olivier award-nominee for Fela) as Toulouse-Lautrec, Tam Mutu (Doctor Zhivago, Encores!'s Hey, Look Me Over! and The New Yorkers) as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas (Burn the Floor) as Santiago and Robyn Hurder (Nice Work If You Can Get It) as Nini.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
This just in! Mrs. Doubtfire, the new musical based on the film of the same name, will open on Broadway this coming spring at the Stephen Sondheim The... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at Jonathan Groff & More in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, starring Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard and Christian Borle, opens October 17 at The Westside Theatre (407 W. 43rd St, NYC), ... (read more)
HAMILTON's Miguel Cervantes and Family Mourn Passing of Three Year-Old Daughter, Adelaide
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Miguel Cervantes, who plays Alexander Hamilton in Chicago's Hamilton, and his wife, Kelly, have confirmed th... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at FROZEN's National Touring Cast; Plus Go Inside Rehearsal!
We've got your first look at Frozen North American tour stars Caroline Bowman (Elsa) and Caroline Innerbichler (Anna) in costume! In addition, Disney ... (read more)
Review Roundup: Renee Fleming, Dove Cameron, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and More in THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
L.A. Opera presents The Light in the Piazza!Renée Fleming and Emmy winner Dove Cameron star as Margaret and Clara Johnson, two American tourists in It... (read more)
HAMILTON Will Hold A Fan Performance on October 31 With All Tickets Available For $10 Via Lottery
For the second year in a row, Hamilton will host a special fan performance on Thursday, October 31 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway, with al... (read more)