MOULIN ROUGE To Head To The West End in 2021

It has been confirmed that the blockbuster Broadway hit, Moulin Rouge, will be heading to the West End in 2021.

According to reports, the production will begin performances at London's Piccadilly Theatre in March 2021, and will transform the space into the decadent spectacle currently found on Broadway.

Director Alex Timbers confirmed that casting for the production will begin in six months. The Broadway creative team and casting director Pippa Ailion will hold auditions in spring 2020.

Ticket registration is currently open for the production. Tickets for the show's West End run go on sale in 2020.

Directed by Timbers (Tony Award®-nominated for Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson and Peter and the Starcatcher) Moulin Rouge! The Musical has a book by John Logan (Tony Award® for Red), choreography by Sonya Tayeh (Lucille Lortel Award and Obie Award for Kung Fu, and Emmy winner), and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine (Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson).

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is based on the 20th Century Fox Motion Picture by Baz Luhrmann.

The Broadway cast includes Karen Olivo (Tony Award® for West Side Story, In the Heights) as Satine, Aaron Tveit (Catch Me If You Can, Next to Normal) as Christian, Danny Burstein (six-time Tony Award®-nominee, Fiddler On the Roof, Cabaret) as Harold Zidler, Sahr Ngaujah (Tony® and Olivier award-nominee for Fela) as Toulouse-Lautrec, Tam Mutu (Doctor Zhivago, Encores!'s Hey, Look Me Over! and The New Yorkers) as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas (Burn the Floor) as Santiago and Robyn Hurder (Nice Work If You Can Get It) as Nini.





