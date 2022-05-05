MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL to Celebrate 500th Performance by Distributing 500 Tickets to NYC Area Schools

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical Moulin Rouge! The Musical will commemorate its 500th Broadway performance on Saturday evening, Mat 7th by partnering with the New York City Department of Education to distribute 500 tickets to NYC area schools. Students will get to experience the production at various performances over the next year.

"We're thrilled to welcome so many young people to Moulin Rouge! The Musical," said producers Carmen Pavlovic and Bill Damaschke. "Anyone who loves theater has a seminal memory of a theater experience that got them hooked at a young age. We hope students will leave inspired by what theater can do, and with any luck, start a few new life-long love affairs with Broadway."

"The arts are an essential part of the education of our students. What an amazing opportunity to expose our children to the New York City experience of live theater and witness firsthand the transformative power of the arts," said New York City Schools Chancellor David C. Banks. "Thank you to the producers of Moulin Rouge! The Musical for making Broadway accessible to our students."

The New York City Department of Education is the largest system of public schools in the United States. The Department of Education (DOE) supports universal access to arts education through school support programs, student initiatives and the ArtsCount initiative, which tracks and reports student participation in arts education according to city and NY Standards. The upcoming DOE Shubert High School Festival for NYC public schools on May 23 highlights the impact of a dedicated theater education by showcasing student theater work on a Broadway stage. For more information, visit NYC DOE Office of Arts and Special Projects.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards including Best Musical, two Drama League Awards including Outstanding Production of a Musical, five Drama Desk Awards and ten Outer Critics Circle Award Honor citations including New Broadway Musical.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical opened to critical acclaim at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in the Summer of 2019 and reopened in September 2021 following the shutdown of Broadway due to the pandemic.

"Spectacular! Euphoric! In Moulin Rouge! The Musical, life is beautiful," raves The New York Times. "Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a fabulous new musical. The high begins the instant you walk into the theatre," said the New York Post. Entertainment Weekly concludes that "it's easy to believe that Moulin Rouge! The Musical could run for 50 years."

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine.

The design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Tony Award winner Derek McLane (sets), Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), Tony Award winner Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), Sarah Cimino (Make-up design) and Tony Award winner Matt Stine (Music Producer). Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

The current Broadway cast is led by Natalie Mendoza as Satine, Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit as Christian, Eric Anderson as Harold Zidler, Tony and Olivier Award nominee Sahr Ngaujah as Toulouse-Lautrec, Tam Mutu as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas as Santiago and Jessica Lee Goldyn as Nini. Ashley Loren is the Satine Alternate. The cast includes Jacqueline B. Arnold, Tasia Jungbauer, Jeigh Madjus, Keely Beirne, Cameron Burke, Giovanni Bonaventura, Maya Bowles, Raúl Contreras, Kevin Curtis, Bobby Daye, Mia DeWeese, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Taureen Everett, Aaron C. Finley, Lauren E.J. Hamilton, Stephen Hernandez, Bahiyah Hibah, Adam J. Levy, Kara Menendez, Kaitlin Mesh, Cameron Mitchell Jackson, Fred Odgaard, Kelsey Orem, Dylan Paul, Clay Rice-Thomson, Benjamin Rivera, Arianna Rosario, Julius Anthony Rubio, Brandon Stonestreet.

Raúl Contreras and Ricky Rojas are appearing with the support of Actors' Equity Association. The producers gratefully acknowledge Actors' Equity Association for its assistance of this production.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Baz Luhrmann's iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

As in the film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrates over 160 years of music - from Offenbach to Lady Gaga. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered 20 years ago.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is produced by Carmen Pavlovic and Gerry Ryan OAM for Global Creatures and Bill Damaschke. General management is by Foresight Theatrical.

Co-producers of the Broadway production include Aaron Lustbader, Hunter Arnold, Darren Bagert, Erica Lynn Schwartz / Matt Picheny / Stephanie Rosenberg, Adam Blanshay Productions / Nicolas & Charles Talar, Iris Smith, Aleri Entertainment, CJ ENM, Sophie Qi/Harmonia Holdings, AF Creative Media / International Theatre Fund, Baz & Co. / Len Blavatnik, Endeavor Content, Tom & Pam Faludy, Gilad-Rogowsky / InStone Productions, John Gore Organization, Mehr-BB Entertainment GmbH, Spencer Ross, Nederlander Presentations / IPN, Eric Falkenstein / Suzanne Grant, Jennifer Fischer, Peter May / Sandy Robertson, Triptyk Studios, Carl Daikeler / Sandi Moran, Desantis-Baugh Productions, Red Mountain Theatre Company/42ND.CLUB, Candy Spelling / Tulchin Bartner, Roy Furman and Jujamcyn Theatres.

Released by 20th Century Fox, Baz Luhrmann's Moulin Rouge! premiered at the 2001 Cannes Film Festival. At the 74th Academy Awards, the film was nominated for eight Oscars, including Best Picture, and won two.

The Moulin Rouge of Paris, managed by Jean-Jacques Clerico (CEO), is a dazzling and spectacular universe, the symbol of the Parisian way of celebrating since 1889. Starting life as a popular cabaret and dance hall, the venue became an iconic music hall in the Roaring Twenties, and then a theatre where numerous famous French and international artists stepped out into the limelight. Today, the Moulin Rouge and its 60 artists present the Féerie revue show: two hours of amazement between cabaret and music hall styles where dance scenes and surprise acts intersperse - without forgetting the Moulin Rouge's most emblematic dance, the French Cancan! Since its creation, the Moulin Rouge of Paris has always been an invitation to live and share all the emotions and effervescence of a unique party extravaganza. http://www.moulinrouge.fr/

The Grammy-nominated Moulin Rouge! The Musical Original Broadway Cast Recording, produced by Baz Luhrmann, Justin Levine, Matt Stine & Alex Timbers, is now available by Baz Luhrmann's label, House of Iona, and RCA Records. The album debuted at #1 on Billboard's Cast Album chart.

MAC is the Official Makeup Partner and Preciosa is the Official Crystal Partner of Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Click here to view current health and safety protocols.