MOULIN ROUGE!, OKLAHOMA! and More Will Be Featured in BROADWAY IN HOLLYWOOD 2020-21 Season

BROADWAY IN HOLLYWOOD (Nederlander Organization) has announced the Spectacular Spectacular 2020-21 Season, consisting of seven Broadway national tour productions which will play both the Dolby Theatre and Pantages Theatre in Hollywood. This season marks the second such season that Los Angeles theater audiences will have regular access to blockbuster national touring productions at both iconic theatres on Hollywood Boulevard.

Broadway in Hollywood General Manager Jeff Loeb states, "Last year we were blown away by the positive response to our season announcement with shows at both the Hollywood Pantages and Dolby Theatres. This season is truly the perfect marriage of "Broadway" and "Hollywood", as many of our blockbuster shows draw their inspiration from Hollywood itself. It's an exciting time for theater in L.A. - as we continue our mission to bring more shows to one of the greatest theatrical markets in the country for nights our patrons will never forget. This season includes a celebration of a Grammy & Oscar-winning entertainment icon, a ground-breaking reimagining of a Rodgers & Hammerstein classic, a side-splitting laugh out loud comedy musical, a hit screen to Broadway adaptation that is set ON Hollywood Boulevard, two smash-hit Disney favorites, and one of the sexiest Spectacular Spectaculars that Broadway has ever seen!

Currently playing to packed houses on Broadway, the smash hit MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL, brings Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film to life onstage at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre - remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza which is a theatrical celebration of truth, beauty, freedom, and - above all - love. MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL is more than a musical; it is a state of mind. As in the film, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL celebrates some of the greatest popular music of the last 50 years. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered 19 years ago.

The Dolby Theatre will play host to the first five shows of the new 2020-21 Season. Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA!, last year's Tony Award-winner for Best Musical Revival, is the OKLAHOMA! you've never seen or heard before-reimagined for the 21st century, direct from an acclaimed run on Broadway. THE CHER SHOW, the Tony-winning musical about the unstoppable, barrier-pushing pop culture icon herself, will follow at the Dolby Theatre. Up next is the laugh out loud love letter to the theatre, TOOTSIE - The Comedy Musical, based on the Oscar®-nominated film. The recently announced North American Tour, Disney's hit Broadway Musical AIDA, featuring a Grammy© & Tony Award-winning score by the legendary Elton John and Tim Rice, returns in a thrilling new production. One of Hollywood's most beloved stories of all time, PRETTY WOMAN: The Musical, will come to life, live on stage at the Dolby Theatre - located on the very boulevard where this iconic story takes place; and where the original 1990 motion picture by legendary director (and show book-writer) Gary Marshall, was filmed.

Broadway in Hollywood & the Hollywood Pantages Theatre are proud to welcome home, by popular demand, Disney's THE LION KING, which returns after an 8-year absence in Los Angeles. This return marks the 4th Los Angeles engagement of this ground-breaking production at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre. More than 100 million people around the world have experienced the awe-inspiring visual artistry, the unforgettable music, and the uniquely theatrical storytelling of this Broadway spectacular - one of the most breathtaking and beloved productions ever to grace the stage.

Season Ticket Packages are available now at www.BroadwayInHollywood.com/SeasonPackages or by phone at 866-755-BWAY (2929) (M-F; 8am-6:30pm PT | Sa; 10am-4pm PT). Current Season Ticket Holders can renew their tickets beginning today. New customers may purchase new season packages beginning today as well. Season Ticket Holders lock in the best seats at the best prices and enjoy benefits such as complimentary ticket exchanges online and at the box office, lost ticket insurance and 24/7 account access. Season Ticket Holders are also guaranteed priority access to added events. Mobile Tickets offer Season Ticket Holders greater security and flexibility, as well as greater ease in managing season tickets.

Season Production #1

2019 Tony Award-Winner: Best Musical Revival

Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA!

Dolby Theatre

November 3 - 22, 2020

"How is it that the coolest new show on Broadway is a 1943 musical?" says The New York Times. This is OKLAHOMA! as you've never seen or heard it before-reimagined for the 21st century, and now the Tony Award winner for Best Revival of a Musical. Funny and sexy, dark and jolting, this acclaimed production of OKLAHOMA! "lets us experience Rodgers and Hammerstein's greatness anew." (The New Yorker).

Stripped down to reveal the darker psychological truths at its core, Daniel Fish's production tells a story of a community circling its wagons against an outsider, and the frontier life that shaped America. Upending the sunny romance of a farmer and a cowpoke, this OKLAHOMA! allows the classic musical - and our country - to be seen in a whole new light.

"This production shocked me and moved me," raves Frank Rich of New York Magazine. "This is the OKLAHOMA! that was there all along." "The Daily Beast raves "Forget your traditional idea of OKLAHOMA! Daniel Fish's daring, brilliant, utterly absorbing re-interpretation is dark and different-brilliantly so."

Season Production #2

L.A. Premiere

THE CHER SHOW

Dolby Theatre

March 23 - April 11, 2021

THE TONY AWARD®-WINNING MUSICAL!

HER LIFE. HER STORY. HER LEGEND.

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries, and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award-winning musical of her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon.

This hit Broadway musical features a book by Tony Award winner Rick Elice, direction by Tony Award nominee Jason Moore and choreography by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli. Rolling Stone raves "THE CHER SHOW is an explosion of fabulous excess," and The New York Times calls it a "a blindingly sparkly celebration of Cher's life."

THE CHER SHOW is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy®, an Oscar®, an Emmy®, and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have you dancing in the aisles!

Season Production #3

L.A. Premiere

TOOTSIE

Dolby Theatre

April 13 - May 2, 2021

It's "far and away the funniest musical of the season" (Daily News). It's "the most uproarious new show in years" (The Hollywood Reporter). It's "the best comedy on Broadway" (Forbes). No matter how you say it, TOOTSIE is unanimously funny! It's a laugh out loud love letter to the theatre, based on the Oscar®-nominated film.

Featuring a Tony®-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony® winner David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), this New York Times Critic's Pick is a "hilarious, thoroughly modern TOOTSIE" (People Magazine) that's "even funnier than the movie!" (New York Post). "In these turbulent times, with the world out of balance, we need a place to let the good times roll," says Rolling Stone, "TOOTSIE is it."

Season Production #4

Disney's Hit Broadway Musical

Elton John & Tim Rice's AIDA

Dolby Theatre

May 13 - June 5, 2021

The winner of four Tony® Awards returns to the stages of North America!

With a Grammy® and Tony Award-winning score by the legendary Elton John and Tim Rice and a revised book by Tony Award-winning playwright David Henry Hwang, the hit Broadway musical AIDA returns to the stage in a thrilling new production. The producers of THE LION KING and FROZEN have reunited the original Tony Award-winning design team of Bob Crowley (scenery and costumes) and Natasha Katz (lighting) to reinterpret their designs in the retelling of this passionate and timeless story for today's audiences.

Directed by Schele Williams, choreographed by Camille A. Brown and musical supervision by Tony Award-winning Jason Michael Webb, AIDA is a compelling tale of star-crossed lovers belonging to feuding nations, torn between their conflicted loyalties to their countries and to each other. With its stirring contemporary score and its powerful love story, AIDA reveals that we have the power to change history, but only when we make brave choices and embrace our destiny.

Season Production #5

L.A. Premiere

PRETTY WOMAN: The Musical

Dolby Theatre

June 8 - 27, 2021

After an incredible run on Broadway, Audience Choice Award-winner PRETTY WOMAN: The Musical is coming to Los Angeles! One of Hollywood's most beloved stories of all time, PRETTY WOMAN: The Musical is brought to life by a powerhouse creative team representing the best of music, Hollywood, and Broadway. Featuring direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award® winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde, Hairspray), an original score by Grammy® winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance ("Summer of '69", "Heaven"), and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton, PRETTY WOMAN: The Musical will lift your spirits and light up your heart. "If you love the movie, you'll love the musical!" (BuzzFeed News).

Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee's international smash hit song "Oh, Pretty Woman," which inspired one of the most beloved romantic comedy films of all time. Pretty Woman the film (produced by Arnon Milchan, New Regency Productions) was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990. Now, 30 years later, PRETTY WOMAN: The Musical still "Dazzles!" (Deadline) and is "Big romance and big fun!" (Broadway.com). "Irresistible! A romantic fantasy. A contemporary fairy tale," says the Hollywood Reporter. Pretty Woman: The Musical delivers on all the iconic moments you remember. Get ready to experience this dazzling theatrical take on a love story for the ages.

Season Production #6

Back by Popular Demand

Disney's THE LION KING

Hollywood Pantages Theatre

June 25 - September 5, 2021

Giraffes strut. Birds swoop. Gazelles leap. The entire Serengeti comes to life as never before. And as the music soars, Pride Rock slowly emerges from the mist. This is Disney's THE LION KING, making its triumphant return to the Hollywood Pantages Theatre!

More than 100 million people around the world have experienced the awe-inspiring visual artistry, the unforgettable music, and the uniquely theatrical storytelling of this Broadway spectacular - one of the most breathtaking and beloved productions ever to grace the stage.

Winner of six Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, THE LION KING brings together one of the most imaginative creative teams on Broadway. Tony Award®-winning director Julie Taymor brings to life a story filled with hope and adventure set against an amazing backdrop of stunning visuals. THE LION KING also features the extraordinary work of Tony Award®-winning choreographer Garth Fagan and some of Broadway's most recognizable music, crafted by Tony Award®-winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice.

Season Production #7

The Broadway Smash Hit

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

Hollywood Pantages Theatre

October 13, 2021 - January 2, 2022

Directed by Alex Timbers (Tony Award®-nominated for Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson and Peter and the Starcatcher) MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL has a book by John Logan (Tony Award® for Red), choreography by Sonya Tayeh (Lucille Lortel Award and Obie Award for Kung Fu, and Emmy winner), and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine (Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson).

The design team for MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL includes Tony Award® winner Derek McLane (sets), Tony Award® winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), two-time Tony Award® nominee Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award® nominee Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), Sarah Cimino (make-up design), and Matt Stine (music producer). Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL.

Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL is a theatrical celebration of truth, beauty, freedom, and - above all - love. MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.





