Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
MOULIN ROUGE THE MUSICAL
Click Here for More on MOULIN ROUGE THE MUSICAL
MOULIN ROUGE! National Tour to Perform on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN Tonight

MOULIN ROUGE! National Tour to Perform on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN Tonight

The episode will air 12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT on the CBS Television Network, and is available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Aug. 25, 2022  

The national tour of Moulin Rouge! the Musical will perform on The Late Late Show with James Corden tonight, August 25.

The episode will air 12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT on the CBS Television Network, and is available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

The Moulin Rouge! The Musical national tour is currently running at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles through September 4.

The cast is led by Courtney Reed as Satine and Conor Ryan as Christian, as well as Austin Durant as Harold Zidler, André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec, David Harris as The Duke of Monroth, Gabe Martínez as Santiago and Libby Lloyd as Nini. Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer is the Satine Alternate.

The cast also includes Nicci Claspell, Harper Miles, Andrés Quintero, Adrienne Balducci, Andrew Brewer, Jack Cahill-Lemme, Sam J. Cahn, Darius Crenshaw, Alexander Gil Cruz, Alexa De Barr, Tamrin Goldberg, Alexis Hasbrouck, Jordan Fife Hunt, Justin Keats, Tyler John Logan, Tanisha Moore, Brayden Newby, Kent Overshown, Amy Quanbeck, Adéa Michelle Sessoms, Jenn Stafford, Denzel Tsopnang, Travis Ward-Osborne, Sharrod Williams, Jennifer Wolfe and Ricardo A. Zayas.

For a full list of touring dates, click here.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of 10 Tony Awards - including Best Musical!

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. A celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical - it is a state of mind.

As in the film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrates over 160 years of music - from Offenbach to Lady Gaga. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie, and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered 20 years ago.




Related Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Joe Pesci to Star in Peacock's New Pete Davidson Comedy Series BUPKISJoe Pesci to Star in Peacock's New Pete Davidson Comedy Series BUPKIS
August 25, 2022

Peacock has announced that Academy Award-winner Joe Pesci (Goodfellas, The Irishman) will star in the new Pete Davidson comedy series BUPKIS as Davidson's grandfather, which is written, starring and executive produced by Davidson. Pesci will star alongside previously announced Emmy Award-winner Edie Falco, who will play Davidson’s mom.  
Octavia Spencer, Jennifer Aniston & More to Celebrate Norman Lear in ABC SpecialOctavia Spencer, Jennifer Aniston & More to Celebrate Norman Lear in ABC Special
August 25, 2022

Honoring the life and legacy of the remarkable storyteller, activist and philanthropist Norman Lear, the one-night-only celebration features intimate conversations, special performances and surprise reunions that pay homage to the man behind some of television’s greatest stories in celebration of his 100th birthday.
Nashville's Palm Ghosts Announce New Album 'Post Preservation'Nashville's Palm Ghosts Announce New Album 'Post Preservation'
August 25, 2022

Nashville-based band Palm Ghosts will release their anticipated new full-length album Post Preservation (pre-order). The album follows up the band's acclaimed album The Lost Frequency which was released last year. The band has shared 'Cross Your Heart' the first single to be released from Post Preservation. Plus, check out tour dates!
Oliver Malcolm Releases New Single 'Martian Man'Oliver Malcolm Releases New Single 'Martian Man'
August 25, 2022

Oliver's limitless imagination and natural curiosity allows him to see the spaces beyond, and “Martian Man” is a bold declaration of his desire to explore and experiment in new territory, plant a flag there, and push the limits as far as they can go, and then some – even if it makes him feel like a Martian. Watch the new music video now!
Mike Gossin Releases 'Ain't Runnin' Out Of Summer'Mike Gossin Releases 'Ain't Runnin' Out Of Summer'
August 25, 2022

As a founding member of powerhouse group Gloriana, Gossip has toured internationally with mega-acts like Taylor Swift, Keith Urban, Alan Jackson, and Sheryl Crow. In that time they dominated the Country and Hot 100 charts; were nominated for numerous honors, winning AMA, CMT, and ACM Awards; and even played at the White House.