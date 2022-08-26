Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
MOULIN ROUGE THE MUSICAL
VIDEO: MOULIN ROUGE! National Tour Performs 'El Tango de Roxanne' on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN

The tour is currently running at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles through September 4.

Aug. 26, 2022  

Last night, Conor Ryan and the national tour cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical performed "El Tango de Roxanne" on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The joining Ryan in the touring cast of the Tony-winning musical is Courtney Reed as Satine, Austin Durant as Harold Zidler, André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec, David Harris as The Duke of Monroth, Gabe Martínez as Santiago and Libby Lloyd as Nini. Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer is the Satine Alternate.

The cast also includes Nicci Claspell, Harper Miles, Andrés Quintero, Adrienne Balducci, Andrew Brewer, Jack Cahill-Lemme, Sam J. Cahn, Darius Crenshaw, Alexander Gil Cruz, Alexa De Barr, Tamrin Goldberg, Alexis Hasbrouck, Jordan Fife Hunt, Justin Keats, Tyler John Logan, Tanisha Moore, Brayden Newby, Kent Overshown, Amy Quanbeck, Adéa Michelle Sessoms, Jenn Stafford, Denzel Tsopnang, Travis Ward-Osborne, Sharrod Williams, Jennifer Wolfe and Ricardo A. Zayas.

For a full list of touring dates, click here.

Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. A celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical - it is a state of mind.

As in the film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrates over 160 years of music - from Offenbach to Lady Gaga. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie, and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered 20 years ago.

Watch the performance here:

Moulin Rouge!
