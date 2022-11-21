MJ THE MUSICAL Releases New Block Of Tickets Through September 2023

Beginning Wednesday, November 23rd at 10:00am ET, a new block of tickets for MJ the Musical will be available for performances through Sunday, September 3, 2023. MJ is directed and choregraphed by two-time Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon, with a book written by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage. MJ is the winner of four 2022 Tony Awards, including Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Myles Frost) and Best Choreography.

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com and at the Neil Simon box office.

MJ features scenic design by Tony Award winner Derek McLane, lighting design by Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, costume design by Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell, sound design by Olivier & Tony Award winner Gareth Owen, projection design by Peter Nigrini, hair & wig design by Charles LaPointe, musical supervision / orchestration / arrangements by David Holcenberg, and musical direction / orchestrations / arrangements by Jason Michael Webb.