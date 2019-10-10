MJ THE MUSICAL Officially Set For the Neil Simon Theatre Beginning July 6, 2020

The show officially opens on August 13, 2020!

It was announced today by the show's producers that the Broadway World Premiere of MJ The Musical (previously titled Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough) will begin preview performances on Tuesday, July 6, 2020, at the Neil Simon Theatre. Opening night is set for Thursday, August 13, 2020, at 6:30 p.m.

As previously announced, the new musical will feature a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize® winner Lynn Nottage and a score made up of some of the best-loved, top-selling songs in recording history. Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon will direct and choreograph.

MJ The Musical is currently in development at studios in New York City.

Tickets for MJ The Musical will go on sale on January 15, 2020, at 10 a.m.

To sign-up for priority ticket access, go to MJTheMusical.com.

Watch the teaser below:





