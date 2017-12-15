MISS SAIGON's Eva Noblezada Will Lead Industry Reading of Broadway-Bound KING KONG

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Tony nominee Eva Noblezada will lead an upcoming industry reading of the Broadway-bound King Kong. She will be joined by Eric Morris, Tom Nelis and Harley Durst.

Casting for the Broadway run has not yet been announced.

King Kong will open at the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway) on November 8, 2018. Preview performances will begin Friday, October 5, 2018.Written by Jack Thorne with a score by Marius de Vries and songs by Eddie Perfect, King Kong is directed by Drew McOnie. King Kong comes alive through an innovative mix of robotics, puppetry and stagecraft.

Based on the 1932 novel, the stage production of King Kong is a contemporary take on the classic tale of beauty and the beast. The story follows a young actress and a maverick filmmaker as they voyage from the bustling streets of 1930s New York to an uncharted island to capture the greatest wonder the world has ever seen. At the center of this 21st-century reimagining: a 20-foot high, 2,000-pound gorilla brought to life by a team of seamlessly integrated artists and technicians. King Kong is a larger-than-life encounter with a legend that's always been too big to contain.





