MERRY WIVES Shakespeare in the Park Performance Canceled Tonight Due to Ongoing Covid-19 Response

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, a positive Covid-19 test has caused the cancellation of several performances of The Public Theater's Shakespeare in the Park production of Merry Wives this week.

This afternoon, the Public announced the cancellation of tonight's (Friday, July 23) performance due to the ongoing situation.

See their announcement here:

On Wednesday, we learned that a member of the MERRY WIVES production tested positive for COVID, and in accordance with our existing protocols in the case of a positive result, we cancelled our July 21 and 22 performances. - The Public Theater (@PublicTheaterNY) July 23, 2021

To support the artistic and logistical efforts required to restart performances, we are cancelling our performance on Friday, July 23. - The Public Theater (@PublicTheaterNY) July 23, 2021 We'll continue adhering to the rigorous testing and daily health and safety protocols needed to support a safe and joyful experience for all at Free Shakespeare in the Park. More information about future performances will be shared soon. - The Public Theater (@PublicTheaterNY) July 23, 2021 If you were scheduled to attend tonight's performance, please check your email for more information. - The Public Theater (@PublicTheaterNY) July 23, 2021

Free Shakespeare in the Park's production of MERRY WIVES at The Delacorte Theater will run through Saturday, September 18. The play is adapted by Jocelyn Bioh and directed by Saheem Ali.

The all-Black cast of MERRY WIVES includes Abena (Anne Page), Shola Adewusi (Mama Quickly), Gbenga Akinnagbe (Mister Nduka Ford), Pascale Armand (Madam Ekua Page), Mayaa Boateng (Fenton/Simple), Phillip James Brannon (Pastor Evans), Brandon E. Burton (Ensemble), Joshua Echebiri (Slender/Pistol), Branden Lindsay (Ensemble), Ebony Marshall-Oliver (Ensemble), Jarvis D. Matthews (Ensemble), Jacob Ming-Trent (Falstaff), Jennifer Mogbock (Ensemble), Julian Rozzell Jr. (Shallow), Kyle Scatliffe (Mister Kwame Page), David Ryan Smith (Doctor Caius), and Susan Kelechi Watson (Madam Nkechi Ford).

Set in South Harlem, amidst a vibrant and eclectic community of West African immigrants, MERRY WIVES is a New York story about tricks of the heart, performed in the heart of the City-Central Park's magical Delacorte Theater. A raucous spinoff featuring the Bard's most beloved comic characters, this hilarious farce tells the story of the trickster Falstaff and the wily wives who outwit him in a new celebration of Black joy, laughter, and vitality.

MERRY WIVES will feature scenic design by Beowulf Boritt; costume design by Dede Ayite; lighting design by Jiyoun Chang; co-sound design by Kai Harada and Palmer Hefferan; hair, wigs, and makeup design by Cookie Jordan; original music by Michael Thurber; original drum compositions by Farai Malianga; fight direction by Rocío Mendez; choreography by Darrell Grand Moultrie; and sound system design by Jessica Paz. Narda E. Alcorn will serve as Production Stage Manager.

For more information visit: https://publictheater.org/.