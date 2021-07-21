Positive Covid-19 Test Cancels Tonight's Shakespeare in the Park Performance of MERRY WIVES

Click Here for More Articles on SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK

The Public Theater has cancelled tonight's performance of Shakespeare in the Park's Merry Wives due to a positive Covid-19 test within the company.

The Public Theater tweeted the news earlier this evening:

Earlier today, we learned that a member of the production has tested positive for COVID, and in accordance with our existing protocols in the case of a positive result, we are cancelling tonight's performance, as well as the performance on Thursday, July 22... - The Public Theater (@PublicTheaterNY) July 21, 2021 The cast, crew, and staff of MERRY WIVES participate in rigorous testing and daily health and safety protocols to ensure everyone's safety. - The Public Theater (@PublicTheaterNY) July 21, 2021

to ensure the continued health and safety of the entire cast, crew, and staff and to move forward with self-isolation and further testing that's needed. - The Public Theater (@PublicTheaterNY) July 21, 2021

We want to reassure everyone that safety at The Delacorte is our top priority, and we'll continue adhering to the protocols needed to ensure a safe and joyful experience for all at Free Shakespeare in the Park. We'll be in touch soon with updates about future performances. - The Public Theater (@PublicTheaterNY) July 21, 2021

If you had tickets to tonight or tomorrow's performance, please check your email for more information. - The Public Theater (@PublicTheaterNY) July 21, 2021

Free Shakespeare in the Park's production of MERRY WIVES at The Delacorte Theater will run through Saturday, September 18. The play is adapted by Jocelyn Bioh and directed by Saheem Ali.

The all-Black cast of MERRY WIVES includes Abena (Anne Page), Shola Adewusi (Mama Quickly), Gbenga Akinnagbe (Mister Nduka Ford), Pascale Armand (Madam Ekua Page), Mayaa Boateng (Fenton/Simple), Phillip James Brannon (Pastor Evans), Brandon E. Burton (Ensemble), Joshua Echebiri (Slender/Pistol), Branden Lindsay (Ensemble), Ebony Marshall-Oliver (Ensemble), Jarvis D. Matthews (Ensemble), Jacob Ming-Trent (Falstaff), Jennifer Mogbock (Ensemble), Julian Rozzell Jr. (Shallow), Kyle Scatliffe (Mister Kwame Page), David Ryan Smith (Doctor Caius), and Susan Kelechi Watson (Madam Nkechi Ford).

Set in South Harlem, amidst a vibrant and eclectic community of West African immigrants, MERRY WIVES is a New York story about tricks of the heart, performed in the heart of the City-Central Park's magical Delacorte Theater. A raucous spinoff featuring the Bard's most beloved comic characters, this hilarious farce tells the story of the trickster Falstaff and the wily wives who outwit him in a new celebration of Black joy, laughter, and vitality.

MERRY WIVES will feature scenic design by Beowulf Boritt; costume design by Dede Ayite; lighting design by Jiyoun Chang; co-sound design by Kai Harada and Palmer Hefferan; hair, wigs, and makeup design by Cookie Jordan; original music by Michael Thurber; original drum compositions by Farai Malianga; fight direction by Rocío Mendez; choreography by Darrell Grand Moultrie; and sound system design by Jessica Paz. Narda E. Alcorn will serve as Production Stage Manager.

For more information visit: https://publictheater.org/.