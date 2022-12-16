MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Will Transfer to Broadway in Fall 2023 Starring Off-Broadway Cast

Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Merrily We Roll Along will transfer to Broadway in Fall 2023, led by the stars off the current off-Broadway run! The production is currently running at New York Theatre Workshop through January 22, after its sold-out runs at London's Menier Chocolate Factory and the Olivier Award-winning West End transfer produced by Sonia Friedman Productions.

Directed by Olivier Award winner Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along features music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by George Furth, and is based on the original play by George S. Kaufman & Moss Hart.

Merrily We Roll Along will star Daniel Radcliffe as Charley Kringas, Jonathan Groff as Franklin Shepard, and Lindsay Mendez as Mary Flynn. Additionally, the production will feature Krystal Joy Brown as Gussie Carnegie, Katie Rose Clarke as Beth Shepard, and Reg Rogers as Joe Josephson.

Dates, theater, additional casting, and creative team will be announced soon.

Spanning three decades in the entertainment business, Merrily We Roll Along charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends - writer Mary and lyricist & playwright Charley. An inventive cult-classic ahead of its time, Merrily We Roll Along features some of Stephen Sondheim's most celebrated and personal songs. Maria Friedman first directed the musical at London's Menier Chocolate Factory - a production that subsequently transferred to the Harold Pinter Theatre, where it garnered the most five-star reviews in West End history before going on to win the Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival.

Merrily We Roll Along also features choreography by Tim Jackson and orchestrations by Tony Award winner Jonathan Tunick.