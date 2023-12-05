MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Extends Through Summer 2024

It's a hit! Producers Sonia Friedman Productions, David Babani, Patrick Catullo and Jeff Romley just announced that the critically acclaimed, record-breaking, first ever Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s Merrily We Roll Along will extend performances through Sunday, July 7, 2024 at the Hudson Theatre (141 W 44th Street), starring Daniel Radcliffe as Charley Kringas, Tony Award nominee Jonathan Groff as Franklin Shepard, and Tony Award winner Lindsay Mendez as Mary Flynn.

As the official card sponsor of Merrily We Roll Along, American Express® Card Members have Early Access to tickets before the general public, from Tuesday, December 5 at 10am EST through Friday, December 8 at 9:59am EST here or at the Hudson Theatre box office (terms apply). Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 8 at 10:00AM EST at the Hudson Theatre box office and at MerrilyOnBroadway.com. Tickets for Merrily We Roll Along start at $79.

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG is directed by multi-Olivier Award winner Maria Friedman, features music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by George Furth, and is based on the original play by George S. Kaufman & Moss Hart.

Check out what the critcis had to say.

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG officially opened Tuesday, October 10, 2023 and has smashed the box office record at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre seven times since the production began performances, most recently grossing $2,046,288 for its 8 performances the week ending November 26, 2023. Before Merrily We Roll Along, the previous 8-performance week house record at the Hudson Theatre was $1,708,386.60, held by PLAZA SUITE.

Spanning three decades in the entertainment business, Merrily We Roll Along charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends — writer Mary and lyricist & playwright Charley. An inventive cult-classic ahead of its time, Merrily We Roll Along features some of Stephen Sondheim’s most celebrated and personal songs.

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG features a design and creative team that includes Tim Jackson (choreography), Tony Award Winner Jonathan Tunick (orchestrations), Soutra Gilmour (Scenic & Costume Design), Amith Chandrashaker (Lighting Design), Kai Harada (Sound Design), Cookie Jordan (Hair & Wig Design), Jim Carnahan, CSA (casting), Joel Fram (music direction and additional vocal arrangements), Catherine Jayes (music supervision), Alvin Hough Jr. (associate music supervision), Kristy Norter (music coordination).

Broadway’s Merrily We Roll Along is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, David Babani, Patrick Catullo, Jeff Romley, Debbie Bisno, Lang Entertainment Group, OHenry Productions, Winkler & Smalberg, Stephanie P. McClelland, Timothy Bloom, Creative Partners Productions, Eastern Standard Time, Fakston Productions, Marc David Levine, No Guarantees, Ted & Mary Jo Shen, Gilad Rogowsky, Playing Field, Key To The City Productions, Richard Batchelder / Trunfio Ryan, FineWomen Productions / Henry R. Muñoz III, Thomas Swayne / Lamar Richardson, Abrams Corr / Mary Maggio, Osh Ashruf / Brenner-Ivey, Craig Balsam / PBL Productions, deRoy DiMauro Productions / Medley Houlihan, Andrew Diamond / Katler-Solomon Productions, Dodge Hall Productions / Carl Moellenberg, Friedman Simpson / Vernon Stuckelman, William Frisbie / J.J. Powell, Robert Greenblatt / Jonathan Littman, Cleveland O’Neal III / Tom Tuft, Roth-Manella Productions / Seaview and New York Theatre Workshop.

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG also features Krystal Joy Brown as Gussie Carnegie, Katie Rose Clarke as Beth Shepard, and Reg Rogers as Joe Josephson. The company currently includes Calvin James Davis, Max Rackenberg, Brady Wagner, Sherz Aletaha, Maya Boyd, Leana Rae Concepcion, Morgan Kirner, Ken Krugman, Corey Mach, Talia Simone Robinson, Amanda Rose, Jamila Sabares-Klemm, Brian Sears, Evan Alexander Smith, Christian Strange, Koray Tarhan, Vishal Vaidya, Natalie Wachen, and Jacob Keith Watson.

This production was originally produced at the Menier Chocolate Factory in 2012 followed by a West End run produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, the Menier Chocolate Factory, and Neal Street Productions in 2013. It was later produced at New York Theatre Workshop in 2022.

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG was originally directed on Broadway by Harold Prince and originally produced on Broadway by Lord Grade, Martin Starger, Robert Fryer, and Harold Prince in association with Ruth Mitchell and Howard Haines.

A limited number of $39 tickets will be available for performances of Merrily We Roll Along via digital lottery. The lottery will open for entries on the TodayTix app each Sunday at 12:01 a.m. for the coming week's performances and will close at noon on the day before each performance. Winners will be notified by push notification and email between 1-4 PM on the day before their selected show, and will have 30 minutes to purchase their tickets in the app. Entrants may request 1 or 2 tickets, and entry is free and open to all. Click here to download the TodayTix app.

Sony Masterworks Broadway, along with producers Sonia Friedman, David Babani and Patrick Catullo, released the digital version of the New Broadway Cast Recording of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s Merrily We Roll Along out now, alongside the official music video for the title track – watch here. The physical CD is set for release on Friday, January 12, 2024 and available now for preorder here. Produced by David Caddick, David Lai, Joel Fram and Maria Friedman, the album was recorded and mixed by Ian Kagey at Berklee at PowerStationNYC and Renaissance Recording NY. The New Broadway Cast Recording includes new liner notes from Director and Album Producer Maria Friedman as well as former New York Times Chief Theater Critic, Ben Brantley.