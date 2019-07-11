MEAN GIRLS Favorite Tee Boyich Joins Broadwaysted Live! at 54 Below 7/14

She joins the previously announced Patti Murin in the special live show!

Broadwaysted, the hilarious and popular theatre podcast where everyone is "drunk on theatre," is thrilled to announce that Tee Boyich (Mean Girls, Into the Woods concert at Town Hall) will be joining them and Frozen star Patti Murin for Broadwaysted Live! on Sunday, July 14th at 9:30pm at Feinstein's/54 Below.

Boyich replaces previously announced guest Hayley Podschun who can no longer appear due to scheduling conflicts.

For over three years, Broadwaysted has brought the "Happiest Happy Hour" in the NYC Theatre district to musical theatre enthusiasts around the world. Created by host Bryan Plofsky, cohost Kevin Jaeger, and Game Master Kimberly Schmidt, Broadwaysted's unique brand of humorous and informative cocktail conversations have featured stars like Jeremy Jordan, James Monroe Iglehart, Laura Osnes, Barrett Wilbert Weed, and many more. "Broadwaysted LIVE!" will combine many of the podcast's favorite segments with special musical surprises and unique games created by Game Master Kimberly so the audience can play along!

Tee Boyich appeared in the original cast of Mean Girls and recently appeared in the star-studded Into the Woods concert at Town Hall. Patti Murin is currently appearing as Princess Anna in Frozen on Broadway. She has previously appeared on Broadway in Xanadu and Lysistrata Jones, as Glinda in the first national tour of Wicked, and on television in a recurring role on Chicago Med.

For tickets and more information on "Broadwaysted LIVE!" check out www.54below.com . Thru July 12th you can use the code BWAYSTED35 for 35% off main dining room tickets.





