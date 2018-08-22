MEAN GIRLS Cast and Creatives Will Celebrate Vinyl Release with Signing

The "Mean Girls Original Broadway Cast Recording" on Atlantic Records will get a vinyl release on Friday, August 24. The next week, Urban Outfitters will host an exclusive fan signing event with members of the Mean Girls Broadway cast and creative team at their flagship Herald Square store location (1333 Broadway between 35th and 36th Streets) on Tuesday, August 28 from 2:00-4:30pm.

Beginning Friday, August 24 at 10:00am, fans can purchase a copy of the "Mean Girls Original Broadway Cast Recording" vinyl from Urban Outfitters Herald Square. The first 200 guests to make a purchase will be given a wristband with purchase that makes them eligible for the vinyl signing. The event is limited to the first 200 guests and is only eligible with the purchase of "Mean Girls Original Broadway Cast Recording" vinyl from UO Herald Square.

"Mean Girls Original Broadway Cast Recording" is produced by Jeff Richmond, Nell Benjamin, Tina Fey, Mary-Mitchell Campbell and Lorne Michaels and co-produced by Pete Ganbarg and John Clancy.

Mean Girls has played to sold-out houses at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street) since beginning previews in March. The show had its world premiere at the National Theatre in Washington D.C., playing a sold-out run October 31 to December 3, 2017. Mean Girls will launch a National Tour in the fall of 2019.

Produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman, and Paramount Pictures, Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholawdirects and choreographs.

The cast is currently led by Erika Henningsen as Cady Heron, Taylor Louderman as Regina George, Ashley Park as Gretchen Wieners, Kate Rockwell as Karen Smith, Barrett Wilbert Weed as Janis Sarkisian, Grey Henson as Damian Hubbard, Kerry Butler as Mrs. Heron / Ms. Norbury / Mrs. George, Kyle Selig as Aaron Samuels, Cheech Manohar as Kevin Gnapoor, Rick Younger as Mr. Duvall. The cast also includes Stephanie Lynn Bissonnette, Tee Boyich, Collins Conley, Ben Cook, DeMarius R. Copes, Kevin Csolak, Ashley de la Rosa, Devon Hadsell, Curtis Holland, Myles McHale, Chris Medlin, Brittany Nicholas, Becca Petersen, Nikhil Saboo, Jonalyn Saxer, Brendon Stimson, Riza Takahashi, Kamille Upshaw, Zurin Villanueva, Gianna Yanelli, and Iain Young. Jennifer Simard joins the cast as Mrs. Heron / Ms. Norbury / Mrs. George beginning Tuesday, September 11.

