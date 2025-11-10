 tracker
Photos: Marina Abramović Hosts Conversation at MASQUERADE

An original work by Abramović, inspired by the show and the Phantom’s legend, is displayed within the venue itself.

By: Nov. 10, 2025
Noted conceptual artist and visionary Marina Abramović hosted an intimate conversation at Masquerade following the evening performance on Sunday, November 9.

An original work by Abramović, inspired by the show and the Phantom’s legend, is displayed within the venue itself as part of the fine art collaborations helmed by creative director Shai Baitel, who co-hosted the event.

Currently in performances at 218 West 57th Street, tickets to Masquerade are now available through February 1, 2026.

The cast of Masquerade includes Alaska, Lee H. Alexander, Laura Lee Anderson, Baby Byrne, Matthew Curiano, Nicholas Edwards, Gabriella Enriquez, Nicole J. Fergeson, Haile Ferrier, Nkrumah Gatling, Francisco Javier González, Cooper Grodin, Maxfield Haynes, Bryan Hernandez-Luch, Satomi Hofmann, Kody Jauron, Maree Johnson, Tia Karaplis, Nathan Keen, Joseph Kerr, Jeff Kready, Michael Kuhn, Jacob Lacopo, Rawb Lane, Eryn LeCroy, Telly Leung, Claire Leyden, Francesca Mehrotra, Georgia Mendes, Sami Merdinian, Anna Monoxide, Betsy Morgan, Dario Natarelli, Riley Noland, Charles Osborne, Hugh Panaro, Alex Ross, Chris Ryan, Kyle Scatliffe, Paul Adam Schaefer, Clay Singer, Phumzile Sojola, Cooper Stanton, Jeremy Stolle, Jack Sullivan, Olivia Tarchick, Kaley Ann Voorhees, Nik Walker, Andrew Wojtal, Nikita Yermak, Kevin Zambrano, and Anna Zavelson.

Photo credit: Luis Suarez

Marina Abramović at Masquerade

Marina Abramović at Masquerade

Marina Abramović at Masquerade

Marina Abramović at Masquerade



