MARY JANE Recording Featuring Rachel McAdams Available on Audible

The recording of Manhattan Theatre Project's Broadway production of Mary Jane is now available to listen to on Audible. The recording features Academy Award nominee Rachel McAdams, April Matthis, Susan Pourfar, Lily Santiago, and Brenda Wehle, Lily Santiago, who starred in the production on Broadway.

Mary Jane officially opened at the Samuel J Friedman Theatre on Broadway o April 23 and ran through June 30, 2024. See what the critics thought about the production HERE! Mary Jane was written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Amy Herzog (4000 Miles, An Enemy of the People).

Captivating, affecting and compassionate, it’s the story of a single mother in an impossible family situation. Faced with seemingly insurmountable odds, Mary Jane relies on unflagging optimism and humor, along with the wisdom of the women around her who have become a makeshift family, to take on each new day. But will inner strength and newfound friendships be enough to see her through?