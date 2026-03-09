Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 9, 2026- DOG DAY AFTERNOON Stars Meet the Press and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 9, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! As you kick off your day, we've got all the latest buzz from the world of theatre to get you started. Rehearsals are heating up for the Broadway-bound cast of Fallen Angels, starring Rose Byrne and Kelli O’Hara, with fresh photos plus a video sneak peek as they chat about the Noël Coward comedy. Also taking center stage, Emmy winners Jon Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach met the press as they gear up for Dog Day Afternoon on Broadway. BroadwayWorld will stream the live announcement for the inaugural Broadway Ensemble Awards nominations—don’t miss out! Plus, Liza Minnelli turned heads with a surprise appearance at the GLAAD Media Awards, and find out who’s joining the casts of Heathers, Harry Potter on HBO, and more. Dive into all of these must-see updates and celebrate another thriving day in theatreland with us!
But first...
Tuesday, March 10
Dog Day Afternoon begins previews on Broadway
Wednesday, March 11
Giant begins previews on Broadway
Thursday, March 12
Every Brilliant Thing opens on Broadway
Photos: Meet the Broadway-Bound Cast of FALLEN ANGELS
Rehearsals are officially underway for the Roundabout Theatre Company production of Fallen Angels by Noël Coward, directed by Tony Award-nominee Scott Ellis. The company just met the press and BroadwayWorld was on hand for all of the action.
BroadwayWorld to Stream the Broadway Ensemble Awards Nominations Announcement
BroadwayWorld will stream the nominations announcement for the inaugural Broadway Ensemble Awards live from The Museum of Broadway on March 9.
Photos: DOG DAY AFTERNOON's Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Jon Bernthal Meet the Press
Emmy Award winner Jon Bernthal and two-time Emmy Award winner Ebon Moss-Bachrach will star in Dog Day Afternoon on Broadway. Get a first look at photos of the cast meeting the press.
| Video: The Cast of COME ALIVE! THE GREATEST SHOWMAN SPECTACULAR Perform 'From Now On'
by Stephi Wild
An all new video has been released from COME ALIVE! The Greatest Showman Circus Spectacular, featuring the iconic song 'From Now On.' The cast, led by Simon Bailey, performed the song in this new music video which can be seen here!. (more...)
| Video: The Cast of BECKY SHAW Is Getting Ready for Broadway
by Luka Vonier
The Second Stage Theater production of Gina Gionfriddo’s Becky Shaw is coming to Broadway, directed by Trip Cullman. A finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, Becky Shaw received its New York premiere with Second Stage Theater in 2009. Watch in this video as the company chats more about what audiences can expect.. (more...)
Video: Rose Byrne and Kelli O'Hara Tease Noël Coward Comedy FALLEN ANGELS
Video: TRAITORS Stars Make DEATH BECOMES HER TikTok After Shocking Finale
| Video/Photos: Liza Minnelli Surprises the Audience at the GLAAD Media Awards
by Michael Major
Liza Minnelli surprised the audience at the GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday night! See photos of the legend receiving GLAAD’s Inaugural Liza Minnelli Storyteller Award in honor of her upcoming memoir. Watch the video and see photos!. (more...)
by Chloe Rabinowitz
This week, workers who guide guests through a spine-tingling immersive experience at The Basement, an LA-area escape room, have become the first escape room workers in the world to reach an agreement for a union contract. . (more...)
Chita Rivera Awards and NYC Dance Alliance Launch National Talent Search
by Chloe Rabinowitz
New York City Dance Alliance Foundation (NYCDAF) and The Chita Rivera Awards are launching a nationwide talent search to discover and support Broadway's Next Triple Threat, an emerging artist who demonstrates exceptional ability in dance, voice, and acting.. (more...)
by Nicole Rosky
BLOOD/LOVE has officially arrived off-Broadway. The production will now continue performances through May 10 at Theater 555 in New York City. Let's see what the critics are saying.... (more...)
by Josh Sharpe
Amid his Oscar nomination for Marty Supreme, actor Timothée Chalamet is facing backlash after making some controversial comments about the current state and longevity of opera and ballet.. (more...)
CASTING CALL: LA FAMILIA ADDAMS busca nuevos integrantes. Se abre el casting para Gómez y Miércoles
by Adela González Pérez
Las productoras beon. Entertainment y LETSGO han anunciado una convocatoria de audiciones para encontrar a los próximos protagonistas de LA FAMILIA ADDAMS.. (more...)
BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB, DEATH BECOMES HER, and More Set For 2026-2027 Broadway at Straz Center Season
by Stephi Wild
Straz Center for the Performing Arts has announced the 2026-2027 Bank of America Broadway at Straz Center season. The lineup includes Buena Vista Social Club, Death Becomes Her, and more! Learn more here.. (more...)
Leslie Odom, Jr. Will Reprise Role of Aaron Burr in HAMILTON in London
by Stephi Wild
Leslie Odom, Jr. will reprise the role of Aaron Burr, which he originated in the Broadway production of Hamilton, for a strictly limited nine week season in the West End production. Learn more here!. (more...)
BOOP! THE MUSICAL National Tour Holding Virtual Open Call For Title Role
by Michael Major
BOOP! The Musical is holding a virtual open call for its title role for the upcoming national tour. Director Jerry Mitchell took to social media to share information about the open call, sharing a link to submit.. (more...)
Meet the Cast of DEATH OF A SALESMAN, Beginning Previews Tonight on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Death of a Salesman is back on Broadway! Arthur Miller’s American drama will star three-time Tony Award winner Nathan Lane, two-time Tony Award winner Laurie Metcalf, Christopher Abbott and Ben Ahlers. Meet the cast of Death of a Salesman here!. (more...)
MASQUERADE Extends Off-Broadway Through Summer 2026
by Stephi Wild
Due to popular demand, the immersive hit Masquerade will extend for a fifth time through Summer 2026. Masquerade will now play an additional 9 weeks through Sunday, September 6, 2026, at 218 West 57th Street.. (more...)
Review: SCOTTISH BALLET - MARY, QUEEN OF SCOTS, Sadler's Wells
by Louise Penn
Mary, Queen of Scots, is a remarkable piece of work, offering pointed comment on the place of women in the sixteenth-century court and on the mythology that casts Mary as a martyr. With striking visuals and compositions, it is an original and modern take on a familiar part of history.. (more...)
LIBERATION, KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN, & More Win 2026 GLAAD Media Awards - Full List
by Josh Sharpe
On Thursdays, the Winners were announced for the 37th GLAAD Media Awards, with Broadway's Liberation, the Kiss of the Spider Woman movie, Heated Rivalry, and more taking home major awards. Check out the full list here.. (more...)
Isabella Esler and John Cardoza to Join HEATHERS THE MUSICAL
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Isabella Esler and John Cardoza will join Heathers the Musical Off-Broadway as Veronica Sawyer and Jason “J.D.” Dean. Both actors will join the company of the musical in April.. (more...)
New Cast of Hogwarts Students Join HBO HARRY POTTER Series
by Josh Sharpe
Several young performers have joined the cast of the HBO Harry Potter series as Hogwarts students. Among the new additions are stage alums Cian Eagle-Service, Jazmyn Lewin and Laila Barwick. . (more...)
Jasmine Amy Rogers
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
"What you've got to do is
