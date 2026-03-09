Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 9, 2026- DOG DAY AFTERNOON Stars Meet the Press and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 9, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! As you kick off your day, we've got all the latest buzz from the world of theatre to get you started. Rehearsals are heating up for the Broadway-bound cast of Fallen Angels, starring Rose Byrne and Kelli O’Hara, with fresh photos plus a video sneak peek as they chat about the Noël Coward comedy. Also taking center stage, Emmy winners Jon Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach met the press as they gear up for Dog Day Afternoon on Broadway. BroadwayWorld will stream the live announcement for the inaugural Broadway Ensemble Awards nominations—don’t miss out! Plus, Liza Minnelli turned heads with a surprise appearance at the GLAAD Media Awards, and find out who’s joining the casts of Heathers, Harry Potter on HBO, and more. Dive into all of these must-see updates and celebrate another thriving day in theatreland with us!