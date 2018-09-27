Lorin Latarro to Direct Betsy Wolfe, Ben Fankhauser, and More in Industry Presentation of ALIVE! THE ZOMBIE MUSICAL

Lorin Latarro will direct an industry presentation of the dark comedy, ALIVE! The Zombie Musical on September 28. Leading the show are Betsy Wolfe (Waitress), Ben Fankhauser (Newsies), Lauren Zakrin (Great Comet), and Hunter Ryan Herdlicka (A Little Night Music).

Rounding out the cast are Jye Fresca (Wicked), Matthew Labanca (Young Frankenstein), Heath Saunders (Jesus Christ Superstar LIVE), Lindsay Roberts (Carmen Jones), Alex Gibson (Spongebob), Jeremy Varner, and Kennedy Caughell (Beautiful).

Music Direction by Taylor Peckham (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical).

Book, music and lyrics by Josh Canfield.

ALIVE! The Zombie Musical follows a handsome and thoughtful hero who suddenly realizes he is a zombie. This propels him on a comedic and mystical journey with a depressed anchorwoman, a quirky reporter, and a love infatuated cameraman, as he searches for his lost humanity, while being hunted by a pack of bloodthirsty, brainless zombies led by the ferocious and mysterious Big Z.

For an invitation to the exclusive presentation please contact:

AliveZombieMusical@gmail.com

www.alivezombiemusical.com







Related Articles

Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You