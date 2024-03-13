Liz Callaway, Billy Stritch & More Nominated for 2024 MAC Awards - See the Full List!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Manhattan Association of Cabarets has revealed the 2024 MAC Award nominees. The nominees were determined by votes cast by the active MAC membership, except for the song, comedy/novelty song, recording, and major recording categories, which were determined by special committees.

As previously announced, VIVIAN REED, LEE ROY REAMS, and JEAN-PIERRE PERREAUX will each receive a Lifetime Achievement Award. MARCIA RONEY has been selected to receive MAC’s Hanson Award, which is a Board of Directors Award that recognizes on-going excellence in performance of someone who has never been nominated for a MAC Award.

The winners will be revealed as the envelopes are opened live at the 38th Annual MAC Awards on Monday, April 15 at 7:00 pm at Peter Norton Symphony Space, 2537 Broadway at 95th Street in New York City.

The MAC Awards ceremony is produced by JULIE MILLER and directed by AMY WOLK, with musical direction by DAN PARDO. The event is open to the public.

Tickets are available at https://www.symphonyspace.org/events/vp-the-38th-annual-mac-awards.

For additional information, visit www.MACnyc.com.

The 2024 MAC Award Nominees are:

FEMALE VOCALIST

LUCILLE CARR-KAFFASHAN

Three Seasons of Singer/Songwriters: Diamonds and Rust (female singer/songwriters of the '70s); Unwritten (21st century female singer/songwriters); How the Light Gets In (male singer/songwriters)

Don’t Tell Mama

GOLDIE DVER

Bridges

Don’t Tell Mama

MARNIE KLAR

Marnie Klar Sings Carly Simon

Don’t Tell Mama

SUSAN MACK

Yesterdays; The Susan Mack Quintet

Chelsea Table + Stage, Birdland, Jazz on Main (Mount Kisco)

MARDIE MILLIT

Sorry-Grateful: One Sondheim Story in Letters and Song

Laurie Beechman Theatre, Don’t Tell Mama, Crown and Anchor

AMY BETH WILLIAMS

Amy Beth Williams Sings Leiber and Stoller

Don’t Tell Mama

MALE VOCALIST

JOHN BURNS

Sock It To Me!

Don’t Tell Mama

JASON HENDERSON

Getting to Noël You

Don’t Tell Mama

JUSTIN DYLAN NASTRO

The Magic of Me

Don’t Tell Mama

BOB O’HARE

Walk Through the World: The Songs of Leslie Bricusse

Don’t Tell Mama

MAJOR ARTIST – FEMALE

MARY FOSTER CONKLIN

These Precious Days

Soapbox Gallery, Mezzrow, North Square

MEG FLATHER

Hold On Tight…A Love Story; Carefully Taught; The Meg and John Reunion Show

Don’t Tell Mama, The Tank, Crown and Anchor

ROSEMARY LOAR

Close Enough for Love (Laurie Beechman Theatre, Don't Tell Mama); Everything's Coming Up Rosie (Theater at East Meadow Library)

MARIEANN MERINGOLO

A Lot of Livin’ To Do!; In the Spirit

Chelsea Table + Stage

MAJOR ARTIST – MALE

ERIC COMSTOCK

Birdland

KIM DAVID SMITH

Mostly Marlene, Halo-Wien (Halloween concert), Mostly Marlene & Friends

Neue Galerie, Club Cumming, Post Office Café and Cabaret (Provincetown)

NEW YORK DEBUT – FEMALE

EDEN CASTEEL

Kahn Artist: Madeline and Me

Don’t Tell Mama

CAMILLE DIAMOND

Over the Moon…on Pluto Transit

Don’t Tell Mama

NICOLE SPANO

Family Ties

Don’t Tell Mama

ELVIRA TORTORA

The Bookmaker’s Daughter

Don’t Tell Mama

NEW YORK DEBUT – MALE

RENE PFISTER

What I Learned from All My Ex-Boyfriends…If Anything

Don’t Tell Mama

JOHN PHILIP

Oceans of Love and Life

Don't Tell Mama

WOODY REGAN

Those Wonderful Songs

Don’t Tell Mama

CELEBRITY ARTIST

ANN HAMPTON CALLAWAY

Ann Hampton Callaway Sings the 70’s

54 Below

LIZ CALLAWAY

Screen Gems

54 Below

GABRIELLE STRAVELLI

Birdland

BILLY STRITCH

Birdland

IMPERSONATION/CHARACTERIZATION/DRAG ARTIST

AMANDA RECKONWITH (David Sabella)

Residential Care

Pangea

DAME EDNA'S HONORARY UNDERSTUDY (Scott F. Mason)

The Dame's Sassy Saturdays, One Dame Christmahanukwanzaka

Don’t Tell Mama, Pangea

LADY BUNNY

Don't Bring the Kids

The Green Room 42

SIMPLY BARBRA (Steven Brinberg)

Yentl, Simply Barbra 40th Anniversary

Chelsea Table + Stage, Eldred Preserve, The Crazy Coqs, 54 Below

MUSICAL COMEDY PERFORMER

LENA MOY-BORGEN

A Man’s World: Gender Studies…But with Showtunes

Don’t Tell Mama

LYNDA RODOLITZ

Lynda Rodolitz Makes Art

Don’t Tell Mama

MAJOR DUO/GROUP

ANN HAMPTON CALLAWAY AND LIZ CALLAWAY

Yuletide Revelry

54 Below

JIM CARUSO AND BILLY STRITCH

Bemelmans Bar in the Carlyle Hotel

CLEARLY NOW (Sean Harkness, Lina Koutrakos, Marcus Simeone)

With a Little Help from My Friends

Laurie Beechman Theatre, St. George Theatre, Chelsea Table + Stage

ERIC COMSTOCK AND BARBARA FASANO

Birdland

TRACY STARK AND MARCUS SIMEONE

Twilight Canopy: (Some of) The Songs of Jimmy Webb

Urban Stages, St. George Theatre, Don’t Tell Mama

REVUE

FORBIDDEN SONDHEIM: MERRILY WE STOLE A SONG

Parody lyrics and direction by Gerard Alessandrini, musical direction by Fred Barton, produced by Playkill 11 Productions, John Freedson, Harriet Yellin, Gerard Alessandrini, Christine Pedi

Don't Tell Mama, The Green Room 42

GIT AHT: A LOVING TRIBUTE TO PITTSBURGH

Created and performed by Aaron Lee Battle, Ricky Ritzel, Mary Ellen Ryan; directed by Jim Luzar

Don't Tell Mama

THE SOULFUL SOUNDS OF MOTOWN

Produced by Marcus Simeone, directed by Emilie Surtees, performed by the Stage Revolution Band Players featuring Marcus Simeone and Emilie Surtees

Cafe Wha?, Groove

A SWINGING BIRDLAND CHRISTMAS

Created and performed by Klea Blackhurst, Jim Caruso, and Billy Stritch

Birdland

RECURRING SERIES

JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY

Created, produced, and hosted by Jim Caruso

Birdland

THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER

Produced by Susie Mosher and Hope Royalte

Birdland

SALON

Founder, Artistic Director, Host: Mark Janas; Executive Producer: Tanya Moberly

Don’t Tell Mama

EMCEE

JIM CARUSO

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

Birdland

NATASHA CASTILLO

Spotlight on You Open Mic

53 Above

SUSIE MOSHER

The Lineup

Birdland

SPECIAL PRODUCTION

THE JOE ICONIS CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR

Written by Joe Iconis, directed by John Simpkins, produced by Jennifer Ashley Tepper

54 Below

RIAN KEATING: WOMAN SONGS

Don’t Tell Mama

MAMA’S NEXT BIG ACT!

Produced by Don't Tell Mama and Lennie Watts

Don’t Tell Mama

PIPPIN: THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY REUNION

Produced and directed by Walter Willison, musical directed by Michael Lavine

54 Below

DIRECTOR

JEFF HARNAR

Becca Kidwell/If You Hadn’t But You Did (Don’t Tell Mama), John Forster/Too Clever by 20% (Don’t Tell Mama), Richard Holbrook/20thAnniversary Show (54 Below). Judi Mark/Merely Marvelous–The Songs of Gwen Verdon (Don’t Tell Mama), Rene Pfister/What I Learned from All My Ex-Boyfriends…If Anything (Don’t Tell Mama)

LINA KOUTRAKOS

Sue Matsuki/But Beautiful: A Tribute to Julie Wilson (54 Below), Diane D’Angelo/Destination Moon (Laurie Beechman Theatre, The Green Room 42), Patti Bottino-Bravo/Act 3 (Laurie Beechman Theatre, Urban Stages), Elvira Tortora/The Bookmaker’s Daughter (Don’t Tell Mama), Dorian Woodruff/The Lyrics of Alan and Marilyn Bergman (Pangea)

TANYA MOBERLY

Amy Beth Williams/Amy Beth Williams Sings Leiber and Stoller (Don’t Tell Mama), Woody Regan/Those Wonderful Songs (Don’t Tell Mama), Margo Brown/Forever Me with Love (Don’t Tell Mama), Rian Keating/Woman Songs (Don’t Tell Mama), Scott F. Mason/One Dame Christmahanukwanzaka—A Holiday Tribute to Dame Edna by Her Honorary Understudy (Pangea)

MUSICAL DIRECTOR

YASUHIKO (YAZ) FUKUOKA

Todd Murray and Stacy Sullivan/The Musical Romance of Frank Sinatra and Peggy Lee (Weill Recital Hall), Lisa Viggiano/Lisa Viggiano Sings the Jane Olivor Songbook (Laurie Beechman Theatre), Robert Bannon/Pride Playlist (54 Below), Christmas Playlist (Chelsea Table + Stage), Robbie Rozelle/Bring Me Giants (Birdland), Mama's Next BIG Act! (Don't Tell Mama)

TRACY STARK

Meg Flather/Carefully Taught (Don’t Tell Mama, Crown & Anchor in Provincetown, Eldred Preserve in Sullivan County, NY), Brenda Braxton/Stars Tonight! (54 Below, The Green Room 42), Jeanne MacDonald/Heart and Soul (Chelsea Table + Stage), Sean Patrick Murtagh/Beautiful Girls: A Tribute to Sondheim Divas (Laurie Beechman Theatre, Crown & Anchor). Kim David Smith/various shows (Club Cumming, Neue Gallery, Post Office Café and Cabaret in Provincetown)

BILLY STRITCH

Jim Caruso’s Cast Party (Birdland), Linda Eder (54 Below) Ann Hampton Callaway (54 Below), Norm Lewis (92nd Street Y), Max von Essen (Paradise Club at the Times Square Edition Hotel)

GREGORY TOROIAN

Sue Matsuki/But Beautiful: A Tribute to Julie Wilson (54 Below), Diane D’Angelo/Destination Moon (Laurie Beechman Theatre, Green Room 42), Patti Bottino-Bravo/Act 3 (Laurie Beechman Theatre, Urban Stages), Elvira Tortora/The Bookmaker’s Daughter (Don’t Tell Mama), Maria Corsaro/I Could Get Used to This! (Chelsea Table + Stage)

TECHNICAL DIRECTOR

ADAM DECARLO

(All at Don’t Tell Mama)

Meg Flather/Carefully Taught; Justin Dylan Nastro/The Magic of Me; Nicole Spano/Family Ties; Bob O’Hare/Walk Through the World; Jason Henderson/Getting to Noël You.

ALISON NUSBAUM

(All at Don’t Tell Mama)

Ricky Ritzel, Aaron Lee Battle, Mary Ellen Ryan/Git Aht: A Loving Tribute to Pittsburgh; Mardie Millet/Sorry-Grateful: One Sondheim Story in Letters and Song; Rian Keating/Woman Songs; Woody Regan/Those Wonderful Songs; Debra Vogel/It’s a Jungle Out There

KELLY WOHLFORD

(All at Don’t Tell Mama)

Amy Beth Williams/Amy Beth Williams Sings Leiber and Stoller; Goldie Dver/Bridges; Tanya Moberly/Moberly at Mama’s, New York Songwriters Parts 1 and 2; Lucille Carr-Kaffashan/Three Seasons of Singer-Songwriters; American Popular Song Society Monthly Series

ENSEMBLE INSTRUMENTALIST

STEVE DOYLE, bass

Jim Caruso’s Cast Party (Birdland), A Swinging Birdland Christmas (Birdland)

DON KELLY, drums/percussion

Lynda Rodolitz/Lynda Rodolitz Makes Art (Don't Tell Mama), Camille Diamond/Over the Moon,,,on Pluto Transit (Don't Tell Mama), Ronni Faust/Ella, Minnie & Me (Don't Tell Mama), Bruce Clough/From Out of the Blues (Don't Tell Mama)

MATT SCHARFGLASS, bass

Tanya Moberly/I Love NY Songwriters—Parts I and II (Don't Tell Mama), Camille Diamond/Over the Moon…on Pluto Transit (Don't Tell Mama), Farah Alvin/On Vinyl (The Green Room 42), James Beaman/Lived Experience (Triad Theater)

SKIP WARD, bass

Margaret Curry (Laurie Beechman Theatre), Sue Matsuki (54 Below), Brenda Braxton (54 Below), Elizabeth Passero (Urban Stages)

PIANO BAR SINGING ENTERTAINER–UPTOWN

ELAINE BRIER

Don’t Tell Mama

ANDRE JORDAN

Don’t Tell Mama

TARA MARTINEZ

Don’t Tell Mama

ALISON NUSBAUM

Brandy’s, Don’t Tell Mama

JENNIFER PACE

Brandy’s

JON SATROM

Don’t Tell Mama, Brandy’s

PIANO BAR SINGING ENTERTAINER–DOWNTOWN

SUSAN CAMPANERO

Stonewall Inn

MARIA GENTILE

Stonewall Inn, The Duplex, Brandy’s

MADDIE MCCLOUSKEY

Marie’s Crisis

T-REX

Stonewall Inn, The Duplex

MILES WHITTAKER

Stonewall Inn

PIANO BAR INSTRUMENTALIST–UPTOWN

JOHN BRONSTON

Brandy’s, Stonewall Inn

NATE BUCCIERI

Don’t Tell Mama, Brandy’s

JOE REGAN

Don’t Tell Mama

STEVEN WENSLAWSKI

Don’t Tell Mama, The Townhouse

BILL ZEFFIRO

Le Rivage, Tudor City Steakhouse

PIANO BAR INSTRUMENTALIST–DOWNTOWN

GERRY DIEFFENBACH

The Duplex, Stonewall Inn, Don’t Tell Mama

KENNEY GREEN-TILFORD

Marie’s Crisis

BRANDON JAMES GWINN

Marie’s Crisis, The Duplex, Don’t Tell Mama

MARK OLESZKO

Stonewall Inn

DAN PARDO

Stonewall Inn, Marie’s Crisis

FRANCA VERCELLONI

Marie’s Crisis

SONG

ANNIE

Music by Michelle Brourman, Lyrics by Hillary Rollins

IT’S ONLY A FIRST DATE

Music by Douglas J. Cohen, Lyrics by Douglas J. Cohen and Dan Elish

PASSING THROUGH A DREAM

Music and Lyrics by Steven Wenslawski

RAINING MEMORIES

Music by Kelly Park and Russ Lorenson, Lyrics by Russ Lorenson

YOU BRING OUT THE JAZZ IN ME

Music and Lyrics by Tom Toce

COMEDY/NOVELTY SONG

AT THE SAME TIME

Music by Mary Rodgers, Lyrics by John Forster

FRONT ROW

Music and Lyrics by Billy Recce

I’M READY

Music and Lyrics by Kevin Winebold

THERE’S A SONG IN THAT

Music and Lyrics by Daniel Cainer

WHAT ARE YOU DOING ROSH HASHANAH EVE?

Music by Eden Casteel, Lyrics by Dan Chaika and Eden Casteel

RECORDING (LaMott Friedman Recording Award)

BOB LEVY Featuring DANE VANNATTER

Ever Since We Met: The Dane Vannatter Recordings

RUSS LORENSON

Standard Time: Live in New York

MARGOT SERGENT

Douce France, Sweet France

VARIOUS ARTISTS

Chip Deffaa's The George M. Cohan Revue: The Cast Album

KEVIN WINEBOLD

Return to the Heart

MAJOR RECORDING

FARAH ALVIN

On Vinyl

ANN HAMPTON CALLAWAY

Finding Beauty: Originals Volume 1

MARY FOSTER CONKLIN

These Precious Days

JEFF HARNAR

A Collective Cy: Jeff Harnar Sings Cy Coleman

ALYSHA UMPHRESS

Alysha Umphress and things…like this