Alyse Alan Louis, Andy Karl, and More Set for TEETH at New World Stages

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Outer Critics Circle Award & Lucille Lortel Award Nominee Alyse Alan Louis (Soft Power, Disaster!) will return to star in her much-lauded role as Dawn O'Keefe in the Off-Broadway transfer of the new musical comedy TEETH. Opposite Louis is three-time Tony Award nominee Andy Karl (Groundhog Day, Rocky), who joins the production as Pastor Bill O'Keefe, and reprising their roles from the sold-out, extended world premiere at Playwrights Horizons, are Will Connolly (Once, “The Gilded Age”) as Brad O'Keefe, Jason Gotay (Bring it On, A Bronx Tale) as Toby, and Jared Loftin (Gigantic; Tick, Tick…Boom!) as Ryan. Additional cast will be announced shortly.

Based on the screenplay by Mitchell Lichtenstein, Teeth features book and music by Anna K. Jacobs (POP!), book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize & Tony Award winner Michael R. Jackson (A Strange Loop), direction by Obie Award winner Sarah Benson (Fairview) with choreography by Raja Feather Kelly (Lempicka). The 2024 Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League, and Lortel Award nominated musical is set to open at New World Stages on Halloween night, October 31, 2024. Previews begin October 16. Tickets are now on sale.

Teeth is a sharp tale of revenge and transformation that tears through a culture of shame and repressed desire one delightfully unhinged song at a time. The musical follows Dawn O'Keefe, an evangelical Christian teen struggling to be an exemplar of purity amongst her community of fellow Promise Keeper Girls. Her stepbrother, Brad - alienated by his repressive upbringing in the community led by his fanatical Pastor father and intrigued by the online camaraderie of the Truthseeker men's support group—is haunted by an indelible incident from his and Dawn's past. As Dawn's desires become tested and twisted by the men in her life, she discovers a deadly secret not even she understands: when men violate her, her body bites back—literally. Crackling with irrepressible desire and ancient rage, Teeth is a dark horror comedy conjuring the legend of one girl whose sexual curse may also be her salvation.

Garnering considerable acclaim upon its sold-out, twice extended bow in February 2024 at Playwrights Horizons, Sara Holdren of Vulture wrote, “Teeth feels like the musical equivalent of driving a spike-covered Mad Max car across the desert while getting chased by war boys on their way to Valhalla. It's a rush—and it's also a pitch-dark examination of the very real chokehold of Christofascist ideology in America.” Adam Feldman of Time Out NY awarded Teeth four stars, Zachary Stewart of Theatermania described it as “a brilliant must-see musical,” and Brittani Samuel, reviewing for The Washington Post, deemed it “a brazen, unique, cackle-worthy slice of musical theater.”

In addition to critical acclaim, the musical has already received multiple honors including four Outer Critics Circle Award nominations (Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical, Outstanding Book of a Musical: Anna K. Jacobs & Michael R. Jacobs, Outstanding Lead Performer: Alyse Alan Louis, Outstanding Costume Design: Enver Chakartash), two Drama League Award nominations (Outstanding Production of a Musical, Outstanding Direction of a Musical: Sarah Benson), four Drama Desk Award nominations (Outstanding Musical, Outstanding Featured Performance in a Musical: Steven Pasquale, Outstanding Lyrics: Michael R. Jackson, Outstanding Book of a Musical) and four Lucille Lortel Awards (Outstanding Musical,Outstanding Featured Performer in a Musical: Steven Pasquale, Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical: Alyse Alan Louis, Outstanding Choreography: Raja Feather Kelly).

The original cast recording was released digitally earlier this month on The Yellow Sound Label. The album is produced and mixed by Michael Croiter, co-produced by Julie McBride and Anna K. Jacobs, executive-produced by Mark Gordon and Mickey Liddell & Pete Shilaimon, and music-supervised by McBride, with music direction by Patrick Sulken and orchestrations by Kris Kukul. The physical cd will be available in stores on August 30.

Tickets are now on sale at teeththemusical.com.

BIOGRAPHIES

ALYSE ALAN LOUIS (Dawn O'Keefe) Recently: Dawn in TEETH at Playwrights Horizons (Lucille Lortel, Outer Critics Circle, and Dorian Award Nominations). Broadway: Amélie, Disaster, Mamma Mia; Off Broadway: Drama Desk Award Nomination for Soft Power (Hillary/The Public); White Girl In Danger (Second Stage); A New Brain (Encores Off Center); The Civilians' Pretty Filthy (Abrons); Regional: Pioneer Theatre Company, Denver Center, Barrington Stage Company, Center Theatre Group, The Curran, Bucks County Playhouse, Berkeley Rep, Olney Theatre Center, City Theatre Company, Philadelphia Theatre Company. Original Cast Recordings: TEETH, Soft Power (Grammy Nomination), Pretty Filthy, Amélie, Encores' A New Brain. @alyselouis

Andy Karl (Pastor Bill O'Keefe) most recently returned to GROUNDHOG DAY in critically-acclaimed reprisals at London's Old Vic and Melbourne's Princess Theatre as ‘PHIL CONNORS,' the role he originated on Broadway which won him an Olivier Award, a Drama Desk Award, and a Tony Nomination. He was previously seen in the Broadway revival of INTO THE WOODS as both ‘Rapunzel's Prince' and ‘Cinderella's Prince/The Wolf,' and leading the Broadway musical PRETTY WOMAN as ‘Edward Lewis.' In television, Andy is well known for his 1-year stint on LAW & ORDER: SVU as “Lieutenant Mike Dodds.” He recurred on ABC's FOREVER and has appeared on THE GOOD FIGHT, BLUE BLOODS, and PRODIGAL SON. Additional film credits include starring opposite Michael Douglas and Diane Keaton in the feature film AND SO IT GOES, directed by Rob Reiner, HERE AFTER opposite Christina Ricci, JOYFUL NOISE, and NEW YORK, I LOVE YOU. Other notable theater credits include the Broadway revival of ON THE 20TH CENTURY, the title role in ROCKY, THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD, 9 TO 5, LEGALLY BLONDE, THE WEDDING SINGER, SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER, and TOMMY.



Will Connolly (Brad O'Keefe) Broadway: Once (OBC). Off-Broadway & Regional: Teeth (Playwrights Horizons), Clueless: The Musical (The New Group), This Ain't No Disco (Atlantic), After The Blast (LCT3), Once (NYTW, A.R.T.), Spacebar (The Wild Project), Be More Chill (Two River), Candida (Palm Beach Dramaworks; Carbonell Award). Film/TV: Martin Eden (Kingdom County Productions), “The Gilded Age” (HBO), “Chicago Med” (NBC), “Deadbeat” (Hulu), “Person of Interest” (CBS). Co-Writer of the musical Fly By Night (Playwrights Horizons). BFA, NYU; MFA, Yale School of Drama.

Jason Gotay (Toby) Jason Gotay most recently appeared in the star-studded concert production of A Little Night Music at Lincoln Center starring Susan Graham and Cynthia Erivo. Broadway Credits: Bring It On: The Musical (Original Broadway Cast), Spider-Man: Turn off the Dark (Peter Parker/Spider-Man). New York: Evita and Call Me Madam (New York City Center Encores!), Teeth (Playwrights Horizons), Renascence (Transport Group). Regional Credits Include: The Muny, PCLO, Signature Theatre, Paper Mill Playhouse, TUTS and more. TV/Film: “Gossip Girl” (HBO Max), “Spoiler Alert” (Focus Features), “Peter Pan Live!” (NBC). His autobiographical solo show, “Where You'll Find Me,” is available on Audible. He has performed solo cabaret acts at New York City's The Green Room 42, Le Poisson Rouge, Soho House and Tavern On the Green. Follow @jasongotay.

Jared Loftin (Ryan) will soon reprise the role of “Ryan” in the commercial off-Broadway transfer of Michael R. Jackson and Anna K. Jacobs' Teeth, which premiered at Playwrights Horizons, directed by Sarah Benson based on Mitchell Lichtenstein's film of the same name. On stage he previously starred in Vineyard Theatre's rock musical comedy Gigantic opposite Larry Owens, Leslie Kritzer and Bonnie Milligan; in 59E59's musical dark comedy Panic Of ‘29 opposite Will Roland; in York Theatre's production of Stephen Sondheim's Saturday Night opposite Lindsay Mendez; and in New York Musical Festival's Gary Goldfarb: Master Escapist, the latter for which he received the Outstanding Individual Performance Award. On screen, Jared appeared in Lin Manuel Miranda's critically acclaimed feature adaptation of Tick, Tick…Boom! for Netflix. He can also be seen recurring on Amazon's “Red Oaks” and in AppleTV's “Little America”.