Listen: Joey McIntyre Releases New Single 'Straight Man' From DRAG: THE MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New Kids on the Block's Joey McIntyre has debuted a new single on the DRAG: The Musical cast recording, “Straight Man.” This self-aware anthem humorously satirizes cisgender men and captures the essence of early 2000s icons like Weezer, Green Day, and Good Charlotte, with a playful, cheeky lyrical twist characteristic of the genre.

Listen here:

In DRAG: The Musical, McIntyre plays Tom Hutchinson, a straight-laced accountant who is called upon to help his drag queen brother, Alexis Gillmore, save his beloved drag club from financial ruin. “Straight Man” will be added to the show when it makes its NYC debut this fall, when Tom attempts to romance Dixie Coxworth, an AFAB (assigned female at birth) queen, and she rejects him, declaring herself a free-spirited diva and calling him "too straight.” Tom's response is in the song, which allows him to embrace his love of Pearl Jam and never asking for directions.

DRAG: The Musical is Off-Broadway-bound, beginning performances on Monday, September 30, 2024, at New World Stages (340 W 50th St, New York, NY) with an official opening on Monday, October 21.

DRAG: The Musical is produced by Tomas Costanza, Scott Prisand, Matthew Weaver, Hillary Weaver, Janet Billig Rich, Concord Theatricals, Paolo & Jodie Coppola, Aron & Gabe Alves-Tomko, David Charpentier, Jacob Slane, Producer Entertainment Group, MJ Humenuik, and Sarina Neer.

Written by drag superstar Alaska Thunderf*ck, alongside her longtime musical collaborators, multi-platinum songwriter Tomas Costanza and chart-topping songstress Ashley Gordon, and directed and choreographed by Spencer Liff, DRAG: The Musical garnered rave reviews during its West Coast runs, taking home the Broadway World Los Angeles Award for “Best New Play or Musical” and the Queerties Award for “Live Theater.”

In DRAG: The Musical, two Drag Houses, both alike in indignity, vie for supremacy in a wig-snatching journey of fashion, family, and forgiveness. After a bitter split, two estranged queens bring their already simmering tensions to a boiling point when they open competing clubs. In this queen-eat-queen tale of spite and survival, there's only one rule: No Lip Synching Allowed. Entertainment Weekly calls it, “drag at its best,” and BroadwayWorld raves, “They hit the ball out of the park. Rowdy fun with the glamor of a Broadway musical.”

The “epic cast of drag, theater, and LGBTQ+ icons” (Entertainment Tonight) features Alaska Thunderf*ck (through 1/11/25), Jujubee, Jan Sport, Lagoona Bloo, J. Elaine Marcos, and New Kids on the Block's Joey McIntyre (through 11/24/24). Additional cast members will be announced shortly.

The design team includes Jason Sherwood (Scenic Design), Marco Marco (Costume Design), Adam Honore (Lighting Design), Drew Levy (Sound Design), and Aaron Rhyne (Projection Design). General Management is by KGM Theatrical. Production management is by Aurora Productions. Casting by RBT CASTING, Ryan Bernard Tymensky, CSA.

For additional information and tickets, visit dragthemusical.com, telecharge.com, or call (212) 239-6200. Tickets start at $47.