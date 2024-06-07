Listen to Three Songs From THE GREAT GATSBY Cast Recording; Album Delayed One Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Three new tracks have been released from the upcoming Original Broadway Cast Recording of The Great Gatsby. The songs include 'Roaring On', 'My Green Light', and 'Past is Catching Up to Me'.

The release of the digital album has been delayed one week, to June 28, after previously announcing it would be released on June 21.

Listen to the three new tracks below!

Roaring On

My Green Light

Past is Catching Up To Me

Track List:

ACT I

1. Roaring On

2. Absolute Rose

3. New Money

4. For Her

5. Valley of Ashes

6. Second-Hand Suit

7. For Better or Worse

8. The Met

9. Only Tea

10. My Green Light

ACT II

11. Shady

12. Better Hold Tight

13. Past is Catching Up to Me

14. La Dee Dah With You

15. Go

16. Made to Last

17. For Better or Worse (Reprise)

18. One-Way Road

19. God Sees Everything

20. For Her (Reprise)

21. New Money (Reprise)

22. Beautiful Little Fool

23. Finale: Roaring On

About The Great Gatsby

The Broadway musical features a book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones) and is staged by award-winning director Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and choreographer Dominique Kelley (“Mariah’s Magical Christmas Special”, “Dancing with the Stars”). The musical began previews on Friday, March 29, 2024, and opens on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at The Broadway Theatre (53rd & Broadway).

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless, seminal novel comes to the Broadway musical stage for the first time ever, The Great Gatsby. Transporting audiences to the lavish Roaring Twenties, the story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it finally comes to life on the greatest American stage, through an electrifying jazz and pop-infused score, and a grand production befitting the 21st century.

Joining Jordan and Noblezada in the principal cast are Noah J. Ricketts (“Fellow Travelers”, Frozen) as Nick Carraway, Samantha Pauly (Six) as Jordan Baker, Sara Chase (“The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) as Myrtle Wilson, John Zdrojeski (Good Night Oscar) as Tom Buchanan, Paul Whitty(Come From Away, Once) as George Wilson, and Eric Anderson (Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Waitress) as Wolfsheim. Completing the production’s ensemble are Raymond Edward Baynard(MJ: the Musical), Austin Colby (Frozen), Curtis Holland (Mean Girls), Traci Elaine Lee (Shucked), Dariana Mullen (The Great Gatsby at Paper Mill), Ryah Nixon (Boop! The Musical), Pascal Pastrana(A Beautiful Noise), Kayla Pecchioni (Paradise Square), Mariah Resheg Reives (Funny Girl), Dan Rosales (Trevor: The Musical), Dave Schoonover (Bad Cinderella), Derek Jordan Taylor (Funny Girl), Tanairi Sade Vazquez (On Your Feet!), and Katie Webber (Rock of Ages). Kurt Csolak (Funny Girl), Carissa Gaughran (Pretty Woman National Tour), Samantha Pollino (Sweeney Todd), Alex Prakken(New York, New York), Jake Trammel (The Great Gatsby at Paper Mill), and Jasmine Pearl Villaroel(After Midnight) round out the cast as swings.

One of the most popular novels of all time, The Great Gatsby is a New York Times and USA Today perennial best seller. It has sold over 30 million copies worldwide since its release in 1925 and continues to sell over 500,000 per year. The novel has been translated into over 42 different languages, and has been adapted into television shows, radio plays, video games, and multiple films – including the acclaimed Baz Luhrmann feature film starring Leonardo DiCaprio. Chunsoo Shin, the lead producer of The Great Gatsby musical, says, “I am passionate about producing this show because it provides a modern audience with the true essence of idealism that is expressed eloquently in the novel and now on stage. The Great Gatsby is a masterpiece that grows and changes as it’s experienced by each new generation, in every culture, and people — and yet, still maintains its uniqueness, with its fascinating characters that burst with vitality. The entire team behind The Great Gatsby is beyond thrilled to present this timeless, glamourous, and resplendent production on Broadway — that is becoming even more refined, resonant, and expressive, following our world premiere production.”

The Broadway premiere of The Great Gatsby features scenic & projection design by Paul Tate de Poo III (Spamalot, Tommy at The Kennedy Center), costume design by Tony Award winner Linda Cho (Anastasia, A Gentleman’s Guide...), lighting design by Cory Pattak (Spamalot), sound design by Tony Award winner Brian Ronan (Beautiful, The Book of Mormon), hair & wig design by Drama Desk Award winner Charles G. LaPointe (The Cher Show, Spongebob Squarepants) & Rachael Geier. Arrangements are by Jason Howland, Orchestrations are by Jason Howland and Kim Scharnberg(Jekyll & Hyde), the Music Director is Daniel Edmonds (Strictly Ballroom), and the music producer is Grammy Award winner Billy Jay Stein for Strike Audio (Beautiful – cast album). Casting is by C12 Casting (Gutenberg, & Juliet) and the Production Stage Manager is Brian Bogin (The Great Comet, Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man & The Pool). Mark Shacket (Funny Girl, Slave Play) of Foresight Theatricalserves as Executive Producer.