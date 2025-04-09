Listen: WAITING IN THE WINGS: The Musical Off Broadway Cast Recording Now Available

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Original Off-Broadway Cast Recording of WAITING IN THE WINGS is now available. WAITING IN THE WINGS: The Musical is based on the popular 2014 film (of the same name). The show played a limited engagement Off-Broadway in the summer of 2023 and won 4 Broadway World Awards for Best Book, Score, Direction, and Choreography. Listen here!

The show features a book by Jeffrey A. Johns & Arie Gonzalez; music and lyrics by Danny Abosch, Andrew Abrams, Anthony Asaro, Ken Clifton, Bobby Cronin, Jay Falzone, Mark-Eugene Garcia, Arie Gonzalez, Rob Hartmann, Caleb Hoyer, Trent Jeffords, Paul Louis, Anne Markt, Nick Santa Maria, Robert Shapiro & Ruth Wallis; and orchestrations and additional arrangements are by Jeff Batdorf. The Off-Broadway production was directed by Jay Falzone, with musical direction by Jason Belanger, and choreography by Jennifer Kornswiet. The cast features Jeffrey A Johns, Matthew Kleckner, Zoë Schneider-Smith, Coleman Cummings, Katelyn Lauria, Jonathan Chisolm, Ryan Borgo, Devin Lee Pfeiffer, Juliet Fischer, Alessandra Antonelli, Patrick Ball, Max Konnor, Nathan Hoty, Dante Giannetta, Patrick MacLennan, Gabbe Meloccaro, and Mikey Israel.

WAITING IN THE WINGS: The Musical is centered around two entertainers, destined for the big time, who are mismatched in a casting office from two very different online contests. Tony, a stripper from New York, is accidently cast in an Off-Broadway musical and needs to trade in his tear-away trunks for tap shoes and tights. Anthony, a naive musical theatre enthusiast from Montana, needs to decide if he can strip all the way down just to stay in town. Hilarity ensues as they realize that "to make it" they're gonna have to learn some new tricks. This musical comedy promises a night of laughter, memorable songs, and a powerful message about finding your own happy ending.

"BRAINSTORM RECORDS is delighted to share another new Off-Broadway Cast Recording with the world. WAITING IN THE WINGS is a love letter to the musical theatre - and I can't wait to see this adorable show getting produced in regional theaters all over the country!" - Frank Galgano (Producer)