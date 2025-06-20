Listen: SIX Star Kelsie Watts Drops New Original Single 'Fit In'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kelsie Watts, who recently made her Broadway debut as Queen Jane Seymour in SIX The Musical, has just shared her new single “Fit In," produced David "DQ" Quiñones. The song saw over 6,300 pre-saves logged leading up to the release. Listen to it below.

With her growing platform and desire to make an increasingly positive impact, Kelsie reveals, “‘Fit In’ is a song for anyone who’s ever felt left out, less than or awkward. It’s one I wrote from a place of never feeling cool enough. Growing up I was never invited to the parties, I didn’t have a date to prom, I was picked on, told I needed to lose weight etc. It took me a long time to really figure out who I truly am outside of what others think about me. I hope that ‘Fit In’ gives listeners not only confidence in themselves, but creates a place where they feel like they belong.”

She continues, “‘Fit In’ is my favorite song I’ve ever written. It feels like me. While in the studio, DQ and I really dug into the sounds we wanted to use to bring out the message. We created an anthem full of passion and heart. I want listeners to walk away from ‘Fit In’ feeling empowered.”

Born into a musical family in Lubbock, Texas, Kelsie discovered her voice at just two years old. Encouraged by her talented parents, she honed her artistry performing in church, school plays, and later studying opera and commercial music at Belmont University in Nashville, where she began songwriting and creating music that launched her career.

Kelsie’s self-released music soon caught the attention of industry professionals, leading to her feature on AJ McLean’s (Backstreet Boys) single “Hurts to Love You” in 2020. Later that year, she wowed audiences on Season 19 of The Voice with her viral performance of Kelly Clarkson’s “I Dare You,” earning a spot on Team Kelly and millions of social media views.

Kelsie has since emerged as a dynamic independent pop artist. Her single “Live Out Loud,” produced by GRAMMY-nominated NicoTheOwl, became the theme for the Tokyo Sky Tree Global Campaign and streamed 24/7 during the Tokyo 2021 Olympics. In 2021, she released the empowering anthem “Look What You Missed” and the heartfelt ballad “I Can’t Say Goodbye,” written about the sudden loss of her brother to mental health struggles, aiming to support others in similar pain. In 2024 Kelsie released singles “After Midnight” produced and mixed by Craig McConnell and a duet with Nate Amor,“Forgetful” which was written by the incredible Diane Warren. When not writing and performing, Kelsie can be found advocating for mental health and has worked with Didi Hirsch and the Not Alone Challenge to help spread awareness.