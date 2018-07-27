Lin-Manuel Miranda, James McAvoy and More Cast in BBC Series HIS DARK MATERIALS

According to Variety, a new BBC series titled HIS DARK MATERIALS will feature an all-star cast consisting of Lin-Manuel Miranda, James McAvoy, and Ruth Wilson. The series is based on fantasy novels written by Philip Pullman.

The screen adaptation is penned by HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD playwright Jack Thorne. Tom Hooper will direct the first two episodes.

The series follows a young girl Lyra, played by Dafne Keen who encounters a truth-telling device called the alethiometer. Her adventures lead her to her uncle (James McAvoy), Mrs. Coulter (Ruth Wilson), and the mysterious Dust. Miranda fills the role of aeronaut and adventurer Lee Scoresby who befriends Lyra.

For more, visit Variety here.

Lin-Manuel Miranda is an award-winning composer, lyricist, and performer, as well as a 2015 MacArthur Foundation Award recipient. His current musical, Hamilton - with book, music and lyrics by Mr. Miranda, in addition to him originating the title role - opened on Broadway in 2015. Hamilton was awarded the 2016 Pulitzer Prize in Drama and earned a record-breaking 16 Tony Nominations, winning 11 TONY AWARDS including two personally for Mr. Miranda for Book and Score of a Musical. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hamilton won the 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy







