Lee Roy Reams, Peter Filichia and More Will Take Part in Backstage Babble Trivia Night!

This week will be historic, to say the least, but for some levity and a break from all the news, look no further. BACKSTAGE BABBLE: TRIVIA NIGHT will be streaming next Saturday, January 23 at 7pm ET. It will consist of five rounds of trivia about Broadway from the Golden Age until Broadway today asked by five very special celebrity presenters! Backstage Babble host Charles Kirsch, of BroadwayWorld's Kid Critics, has gathered a diverse group of experts and stars, including Tony-nominated actors, respected historians, producers, musical directors, and more.



Who better to provide some entertainment than Tony Nominee Lee Roy Reams? Mr. Broadway himself, he's appeared in Sweet Charity, The Producers, and everything in between! He'll be asking about the Golden Age of Broadway, an era which he essentially defines!



Don't you love the York Theater's productions? Well, you'll find the producing artistic director, James Morgan, asking questions about the history of off-Broadway tonight!



And so many experts! Peter Filichia, legendary critic and author, whose works appear in Encore Magazine, Masterworks Broadway, and so many more! He'll be quizzing you on lines from musicals! And Michael Lavine, musical director and album producer with the largest collection of sheet music in the world! Who better to play Name That Tune?



And for another connection to the Golden Age, a man who truly saw it all, press agent Josh Ellis! Since he counted among his friends Carol Channing, Mary Martin, Lena Horne, and more, who knows more about the subject of Broadway Divas?



And while you sit by your screen watching, don't worry, there's an esteemed panel of experts to answer these questions, including actor and author Martin Milnes, playwright and AKA creative director Aaron Coleman, podcaster and producer for 54 Below Rob W. Schneider, and historian and lecturer George Dansker!



This unique trivia night is perfect for any Broadway fan to test their knowledge along with the four on-screen answerers. All you have to do is write down your answers at home and check for yourself!



You're sure to come away with more knowledge and a smile on your face.

Backstage Babble with Charles Kirsch is a new theater podcast interviewing professionals in the theater industry about themselves, their careers, and the people they've worked with along the way. Through in-depth conversations with theater veterans from 1947 to today, a glamorous, funny, and unique portrait of Broadway's history appears. For never-before-heard stories about everything from Cabaret to Come From Away, Backstage Babble is the podcast for you. It is available at cbroadwaypodcast.podbean.com, and in all of these formats: CHARLES KIRSCH (Host): Charles Kirsch is a 13-year old theater podcaster in New York City. He is one of BroadwayWorld's Kid Critics and the moderator of In Philly, Boston, and Baltimo': Presidential Election Edition at the York Theater. He also has a theater blog, which is available at cbroadwayblog.blogspot.com. His performing credits include acting in a reading of Doug Plaut's sitcom pilot The Mame and I (Doug), and being a backup dancer for Laurie Berkner at her 2018 Halloween concert at Ethical Culture. His greatest loves are performing, studying everything there is to know about theater, and reading.