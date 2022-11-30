Lea Michele to Perform 'I'm the Greatest Star' From FUNNY GIRL on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS Next Week

Lea Michele will perform "I'm the Greatest Star" from Funny Girl on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Monday, December 5.
The episode will air from 12:35-1:35 a.m. ET on NBC and will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.
Michele recently opened the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with a performance of "Don't Rain On My Parade." Watch the performance here. She also performed "People" on the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon here and "Don't Rain On My Parade" on Good Morning America here.
Michele stars in the revival as Fanny Brice alongside Ramin Karimloo, Jared Grimes, and Tovah Feldshuh. The production is currently running at the August Wilson Theatre.
Tony Award winner Michael Mayer directs this brand-new Funny Girl, featuring the classic score by Tony, Grammy and Academy Award winner Jule Styne and lyrics by Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Bob Merrill, (comprising additional songs from Styne & Merrill). The original book by Isobel Lennart, from an original story by Miss Lennart, is revised by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein.
This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened-she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.
Featuring some of the most iconic songs in theatre history including "Don't Rain On My Parade," "I'm the Greatest Star," and "People," Michael Mayer's bold new production marks the first time Funny Girl has returned to Broadway since its debut 58 years ago.
Emmy Award-nominated "Late Night with Seth Meyers," hosted by award-winning writer and performer Seth Meyers, is home to incisive humor, topical jokes and A-list celebrity guests. The series' signature "A Closer Look" segment has garnered millions of views and is widely lauded for its tightly written and thoughtful approach to analyzing and satirizing news of the day.
Related Stories
Lea Michele took centerstage on 34th Street as the opening performance at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Below, watch as she is joined by the Broadway cast of Funny Girl to perform 'Don't Rain on My Parade.'
The New Broadway Cast Recording of Funny Girl has been officially released digitally, November 18, 2022, on streaming platforms. Listen to the full album here!
The New Broadway Cast Recording of Funny Girl will be released digitally tomorrow, Friday, November 18, 2022 at 12:01AM ET. Plus check out a teaser video, featuring Lea Michele singing Don't Rain on My Parade!
BroadwayWorld was in the recording studio with Cast Members of Funny Girl as they laid down their vocal track of “Christmas Time”. Check out photos here!
