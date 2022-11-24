Video: Watch Lea Michele Sing from FUNNY GIRL at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Earlier today, Lea Michele took centerstage on 34th Street as the opening performance at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Below, watch as she is joined by the Broadway cast of Funny Girl to perform "Don't Rain on My Parade."
Other parade performances included Some Like It Hot, A Beautiful Noise, and The Lion King. Additionally, Six and Moulin Rouge! performed on the CBS broadcast.
Tony Award winner Michael Mayer directs this brand-new Funny Girl, featuring the classic score by Tony, Grammy and Academy Award winner Jule Styne and lyrics by Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Bob Merrill, (comprising additional songs from Styne & Merrill). The original book by Isobel Lennart, from an original story by Miss Lennart, is revised by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein.
This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened-she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway. Featuring some of the most iconic songs in theatre history including "Don't Rain On My Parade," "I'm the Greatest Star," and "People," Michael Mayer's bold new production marks the first time Funny Girl has returned to Broadway since its debut 58 years ago.
