Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Watch Lea Michele Sing from FUNNY GIRL at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Funny Girl is running on Broadway at the August Wilson Theatre.

Nov. 24, 2022  

Earlier today, Lea Michele took centerstage on 34th Street as the opening performance at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Below, watch as she is joined by the Broadway cast of Funny Girl to perform "Don't Rain on My Parade."

Other parade performances included Some Like It Hot, A Beautiful Noise, and The Lion King. Additionally, Six and Moulin Rouge! performed on the CBS broadcast.

Tony Award winner Michael Mayer directs this brand-new Funny Girl, featuring the classic score by Tony, Grammy and Academy Award winner Jule Styne and lyrics by Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Bob Merrill, (comprising additional songs from Styne & Merrill). The original book by Isobel Lennart, from an original story by Miss Lennart, is revised by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein.

This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened-she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway. Featuring some of the most iconic songs in theatre history including "Don't Rain On My Parade," "I'm the Greatest Star," and "People," Michael Mayer's bold new production marks the first time Funny Girl has returned to Broadway since its debut 58 years ago.


TodayTix Black Friday

Related Stories
Listen: FUNNY GIRL Cast Recording is Available Now! Photo
Listen: FUNNY GIRL Cast Recording is Available Now!
The New Broadway Cast Recording of Funny Girl has been officially released digitally, November 18, 2022, on streaming platforms. Listen to the full album here!
Video: Lea Michele Sings Dont Rain on My Parade; Cast Recording to Be Released Tomorrow! Photo
Video: Lea Michele Sings 'Don't Rain on My Parade'; Cast Recording to Be Released Tomorrow!
The New Broadway Cast Recording of Funny Girl will be released digitally tomorrow, Friday, November 18, 2022 at 12:01AM ET. Plus check out a teaser video, featuring Lea Michele singing Don't Rain on My Parade!
Exclusive Photos: FUNNY GIRL Adds a Hanukkah Song to Carols For A Cure Photo
Exclusive Photos: FUNNY GIRL Adds a Hanukkah Song to Carols For A Cure
BroadwayWorld was in the recording studio with Cast Members of Funny Girl as they laid down their vocal track of “Christmas Time”.  Check out photos here!
Lea Michele Announces FUNNY GIRL Cast Recording At Tonights Curtain Call Photo
Lea Michele Announces FUNNY GIRL Cast Recording At Tonight's Curtain Call
Lea Michele announced tonight on Instagram Live during the curtain call for Funny Girl that the production will release a Broadway Revival Cast Recording, with more information to be revealed on the Today Show tomorrow.

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Funny Girl Logo Pin

Funny Girl Logo Pin

Funny Girl Logo Magnet

Funny Girl Logo Magnet




From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV


Video: Watch SOME LIKE IT HOT Cast Perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day ParadeVideo: Watch SOME LIKE IT HOT Cast Perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
November 24, 2022

The cast of Some Like It Hot spent their morning on 34th Street as performers at The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade! Below, watch as they perform 'Some Like It Hot'
Video: MOULIN ROUGE! Cast Performs at the Thanksgiving Day ParadeVideo: MOULIN ROUGE! Cast Performs at the Thanksgiving Day Parade
November 24, 2022

The cast of Moulin Rouge! can-canned to the Thanksgiving Day Parade this morning, where they performed 'Elephant Love Medley' Watch the full video below!
Video: THE LION KING Celebrates 25 Years on Broadway at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day ParadeVideo: THE LION KING Celebrates 25 Years on Broadway at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
November 24, 2022

Earlier this month, the company of The Lion King celebrated the show's epic 25th Anniversary and today, the celebration continued at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Watch below as the cast performs 'Circle of Life'.
Video: SIX Queens Unite for the Thanksgiving Day ParadeVideo: SIX Queens Unite for the Thanksgiving Day Parade
November 24, 2022

For the second year in a row, the cast of Six performed at the Thanksgiving Day Parade, this time as a part of the CBS broadcast. Below, watch as they perform 'Ex-Wives'.
Video: Watch Lea Michele Sing from FUNNY GIRL at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day ParadeVideo: Watch Lea Michele Sing from FUNNY GIRL at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
November 24, 2022

Earlier today, Lea Michele took centerstage on 34th Street as the opening performance at the Macy's Thankgiving Day Parade. Below, watch as she is joined by the Broadway cast of Funny Girl to perform 'Don't Rain on My Parade.'
share