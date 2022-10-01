Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Funny Girl
Click Here for More on Funny Girl

VIDEO: Lea Michele Performs 'People' from FUNNY GIRL on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Michele appeared on The Tonight Show on Friday, September 30th.

Oct. 01, 2022  

Funny Girl's Lea Michele appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Friday, September 30th to perform "People" from the Broadway production. She chatted with Fallon after the performance.

Watch the full video of her performance and chat below!

The Glee star is currently playing Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl at the August Wilson Theatre. The production also stars Tovah Feldshuh, Ramin Karimloo, and Jared Grimes.

Tony Award winner Michael Mayer directs this brand-new Funny Girl, featuring the classic score by Tony, Grammy and Academy Award winner Jule Styne and lyrics by Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Bob Merrill, (comprising additional songs from Styne & Merrill). The original book by Isobel Lennart, from an original story by Miss Lennart, is revised by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein.

This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened-she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.

An American television institution for nearly 70 years and now the most viewed late-night program on digital, "The Tonight Show" continues to be a home to big-name celebrity guests and a stage for top musical and comedic talent. Taking a cue from his unforgettable predecessors, including hosts Johnny Carson and Jay Leno, Fallon carries on the tradition that audiences know and love - kicking off every show with the iconic "Tonight Show" monologue.

Known for his huge online presence, Fallon also brings along with him many of the popular segments, celebrity sketches and musical parodies that fans have grown to love, including "#Hashtags," "Thank You Notes" and "Slow Jam the News."


TodayTix

Related Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Funny Girl Logo Magnet

Funny Girl Logo Magnet

Funny Girl Logo Pin

Funny Girl Logo Pin




More Hot Stories For You


Parkinson Community Los Angeles To Present Living Artistically with Parkinson's 2022 FundraiserParkinson Community Los Angeles To Present Living Artistically with Parkinson's 2022 Fundraiser
September 30, 2022

Parkinson Community Los Angeles (PCLA) today announced its program for its annual Living Artistically with Parkinson's event for 2022.
Ula McCrindle Joins Staten Island Children's Museum BoardUla McCrindle Joins Staten Island Children's Museum Board
September 30, 2022

The Board of Trustees of the Staten Island Children's Museum announced that Staten Island native, Ula McCrindle has joined the board for a three-year term beginning in July of 2022. 
Photo/Video: First Look At Main Street Theater's LAST STOP ON MARKET STREETPhoto/Video: First Look At Main Street Theater's LAST STOP ON MARKET STREET
September 30, 2022

Main Street Theater (MST) is opening its Theater for Youth 2022-2023 season with Matt de la Peña’s award-winning book Last Stop on Market Street. De la Peña is the first Latinx author to ever receive prestigious children's literature Newbery award for Last Stop on Market Street. See photos and video from the production.
Funding Arts Broward Celebrates 20 Years With Reception Honoring Francie Bishop Good And Founding MembersFunding Arts Broward Celebrates 20 Years With Reception Honoring Francie Bishop Good And Founding Members
September 30, 2022

Funding Arts Broward (FAB), a non-profit volunteer-based organization committed to preserving and cultivating the arts, will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a reception honoring founding member and benefactor Francie Bishop Good and other founding members on Tuesday, October 18, at Broward Center for the Performing Arts.
Los Altos Youth Theatre Presents HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL, JR.Los Altos Youth Theatre Presents HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL, JR.
September 30, 2022

Los Altos Youth Theatre will present its fall mainstage musical production, Disney's High School Musical JR.