VIDEO: Watch Lea Michele Perform 'Don't Rain On My Parade' From FUNNY GIRL on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Lea Michele and the cast of Funny Girl appeared on Good Morning America this morning to perform "Don't Rain On My Parade."

Michele stars in the revival as Fanny Brice alongside Ramin Karimloo, Jared Grimes, and Tovah Feldshuh. The production is currently running at the August Wilson Theatre.

Michele also sat down for an interview before the performance, discussing mid-show standing ovations and the "thrill" of being back on Broadway.

"I love it to much. I started performing when I was eight years old on Broadway in Les Mis and now, many years later, to be back on Broadway in my fifth show, it's the dream of a lifetime to be in Funny Girl, to play Fanny Brice," Michele stated.

Last week, the production made its broadcast television debut as Lea Michele performed "People" on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Watch the performance and her interview with Fallon here.

Tony Award winner Michael Mayer directs this brand-new Funny Girl, featuring the classic score by Tony, Grammy and Academy Award winner Jule Styne and lyrics by Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Bob Merrill, (comprising additional songs from Styne & Merrill). The original book by Isobel Lennart, from an original story by Miss Lennart, is revised by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein.

