Lea Michele to Perform From FUNNY GIRL on THE TONIGHT SHOW Next Week

Funny Girl's Lea Michele will be the musical guest on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Friday, September 30.

The performance will mark the first televised performance from the production. Check back next week to see which song Michele will be performing!

The episode, which will also feature interviews with Zac Efron and Debbie Harry, airs at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC and will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

The Glee star is currently playing Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl at the August Wilson Theatre. The production also stars Tovah Feldshuh, Ramin Karimloo, and Jared Grimes.

Tony Award winner Michael Mayer directs this brand-new Funny Girl, featuring the classic score by Tony, Grammy and Academy Award winner Jule Styne and lyrics by Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Bob Merrill, (comprising additional songs from Styne & Merrill). The original book by Isobel Lennart, from an original story by Miss Lennart, is revised by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein.

This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened-she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.

