Lea Michele Teases Possible Filmed Version of FUNNY GIRL Revival

"I have five more months in the show, so if we can squeeze it in," she said.

Apr. 07, 2023  

Lea Michele revealed that she hopes that a filmed version of the Funny Girl revival may be in our future! Michele, who joined the cast in August of last year, was asked by E! if a movie is in the works while attending Variety's Power of Women event.

"You know, I think that's the hope," she reavealed. "I think we really would love to make that happen. I have five more months in the show, so if we can squeeze it in!"

Michele then went on to comment on the difficulties of making this potential project happen.

"It's hard. I've talked to a couple people who have made filmed versions and it's taxing, but I think that if we can make that happen, it would be great," she said, and then joked, "If I have to be there overnight, I'll do the show, I'll put my son to sleep, I'll come back, I'll film it."

Check out the full video here.

Tony Award winner Michael Mayer directs this brand-new Funny Girl, featuring the classic score by Tony, Grammy and Academy Award winner Jule Styne and lyrics by Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Bob Merrill, (comprising additional songs from Styne & Merrill). The original book by Isobel Lennart, from an original story by Miss Lennart, is revised by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein.

FUNNY GIRL features choreography by Ellenore Scott, tap choreography by 2022 Drama Desk Award nominee Ayodele Casel, scenic design by Tony Award winner David Zinn, costume design by Tony Award winner Susan Hilferty, lighting design by Tony Award winner Kevin Adams, sound design by Tony Award winner Brian Ronan, hair & wig design by Campbell Young Associates, music direction and supervision by Emmy Award winner Michael Rafter, casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA and Jason Thinger, CSA, orchestrations by Chris Walker, dance, vocal and incidental music arrangements by Alan Williams, additional arrangements by David Dabbon and Carmel Dean and vocal supervision by Liz Caplan.

This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened-she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway. Featuring some of the most iconic songs in theatre history including "Don't Rain On My Parade," "I'm the Greatest Star," and "People," Michael Mayer's bold new production marks the first time Funny Girl has returned to Broadway since its debut 58 years ago.




