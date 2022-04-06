Lana Gordon, Ryan Silverman, and Brenda Braxton Will Return to CHICAGO

Lana Gordon and Drama Desk nominee Ryan Silverman will return to Chicago in the roles of Velma Kelly and Billy Flynn, respectively, on Tuesday, April 12 at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St.; New York, NY). They join Tony Award nominee Brenda Braxton, who previously played Velma Kelly and now takes on the role of Matron "Mama" Morton, and actress and activist Pamela Anderson making her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart for an 8-week limited engagement.

The Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago is now in its 25th year and is Broadway's longest running American musical.

The cast of Chicago currently features Rachel Schur as Roxie Hart (through April 10), Amra-Faye Wright as Velma Kelly (through April 10), Tom Hewitt as Billy Flynn (through April 10), Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes David Bushman, Jennifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Brian O'Brien, Denny Paschall, Jermaine R. Rembert, Michael Scirrotto, Christine Cornish Smith, Dani Spieler and Brian Spitulnik.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer and casting by Stewart/Whitley.



Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.