THE SOUND OF MUSIC Tour to Welcome New von Trapp Children

New cast members will be joining the North American tour of The Sound of Music, currently playing at Detroit’s Fox Theatre through Sunday, March 8. The company welcomes cast members Torben Mularski as Friedrich, Skylar Matthews as Louisa, Reece Boyle as Kurt, Berkeley Waluk as Marta and Everly Beeson as Gretl, as well as Brady Carville, Rory L. Prichard and Tessa Mae Pundsack, who understudy the von Trapp children. They join Haddie Mac who continues as Brigitta.

The tour continues to be led by Cayleigh Capaldi as Maria Rainer, Kevin Earley as Captain Georg von Trapp, Tony Award nominee Christiane Noll as the Mother Abbess, Nicholas Rodriguez as Max Detweiler, Kate Loprest as Elsa Schraeder, Ariana Ferch as Liesl von Trapp and Ian Coursey as Rolf Gruber.

The principal cast is rounded out by John Adkison as Franz, Corey Greenan as Admiral von Schreiber, and Daniel Robert Sullivan as Herr Zeller. Completing the cast are Blaire Eilene Baker, Sydney K. Borchers, Dylan Bradford, Steven Grant Douglas, Alli Echelmeyer, Zach Herman, Charlotte Jenkins, Jade Litaker (Sister Berthe), Meredith Lustig (Sister Sophia), Jennifer Malenke (Frau Schmidt), Mark Bradley Miller (Baron Elberfeld), Tess Primack (Sister Margaretta), and Ruthie Sangster.

The tour will next play Greensboro, North Carolina’s Steven Tanger Center from March 10–15, 2026.

The Sound of Music tour stage management team is led by production stage manager Brigham Johnson and is supported by stage manager Kali Ashurst and assistant stage manager Megan Belgam. The company management team is led by company manager Jamey Jennings with associate company manager Elle Aghabala. The tour music director/conductor is Jonathan Marro.

The spirited, romantic and beloved story of Maria and the von Trapp family features an unforgettable Tony, GRAMMY and Academy Award-winning Best Score, including legendary favorites “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “Edelweiss” and “The Sound of Music.”