Lady Gaga A STAR IS BORN to Be Released Fall 2018

The highly anticipated remake of A STAR IS BORN, starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, will now hit theaters on October 5, 2018, replacing the previously announced release date of May 18, 2018.

This is the film's third release date, it was originally scheduled to open September 28, 2018.

The film marks Cooper's directorial debut. Cooper will portray Jackson Maine, a country music star who discovers a talented unknown named Ally (Gaga). As Ally's career quickly eclipses his own, Jack struggles to accept that his best days may be behind him, putting a strain on their budding romance.

The story has appeared on film in various incarnations, including the 1937 film with Fredric March and Janet Gaynor, the 1954 George Cukor musical version with Judy Garland and James Mason, and the 1976 reboot starring Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson and featuring Streisand's iconic song "Evergreen."



Lady Gaga has composed and will perform original songs in the movie. Cooper, country singer Jason Isbell and Mark Ronson have also wrote original music for the film. Andrew Dice Clay and Sam Elliott round out the cast.

