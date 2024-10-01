LaChanze, Ingrid Michaelson, and More Will Perform WELL-BEHAVED WOMEN Benefit Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



For one night only, Carmel Dean’s acclaimed song cycle Well-Behaved Women will be presented on Monday, October 28th at The Town Hall at 7:30 PM, performed by an all-star cast of women.

In Well-Behaved Women, Dean (Broadway’s The Notebook), brings to life incredible stories of historic and inspirational women throughout time with an emotional (and often hilarious) song cycle. Beloved Broadway favorites including Kate Baldwin, Andréa Burns, LaChanze, Victoria Clark, Hannah Corneau, Alma Cuervo, Eden Espinosa, Melissa Rose Hirsch, Ingrid Michaelson, Lauren Patten, Solea Pfeiffer, Jessica Phillips, Salena Qureshi, Elizabeth Stanley, Pearl Sun, Mary Testa, Katie Thompson, Betsy Wolfe, and more will lend their voices to the song cycle, celebrating the accomplishments and tales of powerful figures including Cleopatra, Harriet Tubman, Frida Kahlo, Billie Jean King, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Malala Yousafzai.

The evening is directed by Schele Williams (Broadway’s The Wiz, The Notebook), with all proceeds going towards the Harris Victory Fund and Democratic women in other down-ballot races. The concert is presented in association with the Manhattan Democratic Party. Tickets, beginning at $47.00, are available to purchase online at Ticketmaster.com, or at The Town Hall box office (123 West 43rd Street). To save Ticketmaster fees, please visit the box office to purchase tickets.

The Producer Host Committee for Well-Behaved Women is headed by Jane Abramson, Sue Frost and Susan Sampliner. Sponsorship opportunities are still available. For more information, please contact Jane Abramson at janenabramson@gmail.com.

Well-Behaved Women was originally performed at Joe’s Pub in January 2020, with a critically acclaimed subsequent production in Sydney, Australia. Called “exhilarating!” by Limelight Magazine and “a wonderful battle cry... a must-see” by BroadwayWorld, the song cycle was inspired by the phrase “well-behaved women seldom make history” from the writings of Harvard University historian Laurel Thatcher Ulrich. A studio cast recording of Well-Behaved Women is available now through Concord Theatricals Recordings, and can be found on all major streaming platforms. Orchestrations are by Lynne Shankel and additional lyrics are by Miriam Laube.