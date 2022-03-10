LISTEN: Episodes 3 & 4 of THE OLD PEOPLE'S CHANNEL

The OPC, an original scripted podcast series focusing on ageism, created and written by Richard Curtis, has released its third and fourth episodes, each under 15 minutes, now available on all streaming platforms.



Previously on The OPC, Bernard Bentlee's family has been investigating a project called The OPC, that the 83 year-old patriarch has been developing in secret. His ex-son-in-law, Leonard, finds out, from a woman of dubious reputation, that the old man has been asking a lot of questions about the sex life of senior citizens. Bernard Bentlee's daughter Annette gets a clue from a lawyer that this is 'bigger than anything you can imagine,' while his granddaughter Ashley learns from a talent agent that he has been seeing a lot of models.



Episode Three, "What's a Heaven For?", begins with Bernard Bentlee entertaining the models in his study, as his family gathers outside his door, determined to confront him.



In Episode Four, "The Showrunner", Ashley goes to spy on her grandfather's secret activities.



A modern twist on the classic radio play format, The OPC is equal parts comedy and heart. Easy to binge and hard to forget, this is one podcast that will leave you wanting more. (And more is on the way: a second season is being scripted.)



The OPC is a Mozine Productions podcast, created and written by executive producer Richard Curtis and produced and directed by Megan Simard, with technical production, sound design, and music by Steve Mecca.



The cast of The OPC features Loni Ackerman, Opal Besson, Victoria Bundonis, Joe Cosentino, Peter Dichter, Dianna Dudley, Todd Faulkner, Kerry Frances, David Gibson, Nicole Greevy, Cary Hite, Shonita Joshi, Jamie Lee Kearns, Bunny Levine, Todd Lewis, Hilary Mann, Sevans Martinez, Steve Mecca, Kris Paredes, Marina Re, Merritt Reid, Peter Reznikoff, Richard Sacher, Megan Simard, Dick Terhune, Dan Truman, Jenne Vath, and Dathan B. Williams.



To listen, and for additional information, please visit TheOldPeoplesChannel.com.





EPISODE 3 "WHAT'S A HEAVEN FOR?"





EPISODE 4 "THE SHOWRUNNER"







ABOUT "THE OPC"



Season One of The OPC introduces Bernard Bentlee, a wealthy octogenarian who has invested his fortune, and his family's inheritance, in a risky new media venture. Is he living a pipe dream and destroying his family's future, as his daughter Annette accuses? Or is he a genius whose vision bridges the generation gap, fully supported by his Gen Z granddaughters?