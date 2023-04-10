LEOPOLDSTADT Begins Final 12 Weeks of Performances on Broadway

Leopoldstadt, Tom Stoppard's Olivier Award-winning Best New Play, directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Patrick Marber, has begun its final 12 weeks of performances at the Longacre Theatre (220 West 48th Street) on Broadway. Produced by Sonia Friedman Productions and Roy Furman, the production must end its extended engagement on Sunday, July 2.

Leopoldstadt will have played 19 previews and 313 performances upon its closing, becoming the third-longest running production of Tom Stoppard's 19 plays on Broadway following The Real Thing and Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead.

Sonia Friedman said, "Leopoldstadt opened last year at a crucial moment, when Broadway - along with audiences of all ages - was really starting to come back to life. It has been a giant and beautiful responsibility to usher this masterwork from inception to the Longacre Theatre, and at times overwhelmingly emotional to see the impact Leopoldstadt has had on so many theatre lovers.

"It is my hope that the wonderful reception given to our show proves once and for all that new, epic drama must remain an essential part of the Broadway ecosystem. Quite simply, presenting Tom Stoppard's timely, timeless and most personal play - in Patrick Marber's superlative production which features an extraordinarily committed and passionate company onstage and off, alongside our dedicated co-producers and investors - has been a remarkable honour for everyone involved and is undoubtedly one of the proudest moments of my career."

Roy Furman said, "Bringing Tom Stoppard's majestic Leopoldstadt to Broadway has been a career highlight. New York audiences welcomed the show from the start, but what has been particularly noteworthy is how Leopoldstadt has been embraced by ethnically and demographically diverse audiences."

Set in Vienna, Leopoldstadt takes its title from the Jewish quarter. This passionate drama of love and endurance begins in the last days of 1899 and follows one extended family deep into the heart of the 20th Century. Full of his customary wit and beauty, Tom Stoppard's late work spans fifty years of time over two hours. "Tom Stoppard is endlessly intrigued by questions of fate, chance, coincidence, in history as well as in love, and in the epic, breathtaking Leopoldstadt, he examines the consequence of an entire people trapped in a common fate" (The Washington Post). With a cast of 38 actors and direction by Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt is now playing on Broadway. This is a play that 'demands to be seen' (The Daily Beast).

Perhaps the most personal play of Stoppard's unmatched career, Leopoldstadt opened on October 2, 2022 to rave reviews. Leopoldstadt previously received the Olivier Award for Best New Play in October 2020. This production marks Tom Stoppard's 19th play on Broadway since his groundbreaking Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead opened 55 years ago. Stoppard has won four Best Play Tony Awards, more than any other playwright in history.

Leopoldstadt's current cast features Jesse Aaronson, Betsy Aidem, Jenna Augen, Japhet Balaban, Corey Brill, Daniel Cantor, Faye Castelow, Ali Rose Dachis, Erica Dasher, Eden Epstein, Gina Ferrall, Charlotte Graham, Matt Harrington, Suzy Jane Hunt, Jacqueline Jarrold, Sarah Killough, Colleen Litchfield, Joshua Malina, Aaron Neil, Seth Numrich, Dave Register, Anthony Rosenthal, Christopher James Stevens, Sara Topham, three-time Tony Award nominee Brandon Uranowitz, Dylan S. Wallach, Reese Bogin, Cody Braverman, Max Ryan Burach, Calvin James Davis, Michael Deaner, Romy Fay, Pearl Scarlett Gold, Ava Michele Hyl, Joshua Satine, Aaron Shuf, and Drew Squire.

Leopoldstadt's creative team includes scenic design by Tony Award winner Richard Hudson (The Lion King, La Bête); costume design by Brigitte Reiffenstuel; lighting design by three-time Tony Award winner Neil Austin (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Company, Travesties); sound and original music by Tony Award winner Adam Cork (Red, Travesties); video design by Isaac Madge; movement by Emily Jane Boyle; hair, wig & makeup design by Campbell Young Associates; casting by Jim Carnahan CSA and Maureen Kelleher CSA; and UK casting by Amy Ball CDG. The dialect coach is Kate Wilson.

Leopoldstadt is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Roy Furman, and Lorne Michaels, with co-producers Stephanie P. McClelland, Gavin Kalin, Delman Sloan, Eilene Davidson, Brad Edgerton, Patrick Gracey, Hunter Arnold, Burnt Umber Productions, Cue to Cue Productions, The Factor Gavin Partnership, Harris Rubin Productions, Robert Nederlander, Jr., No Guarantees, Sandy Robertson, Iris Smith, Jamie deRoy / Catherine Adler, Dodge Hall Productions / Waverly Productions, Ricardo Hornos / Robert Tichio, Heni Koenigsberg / Wendy Federman, Thomas S. Perakos / Stephanie Kramer, Brian Spector / Judith Seinfeld, and Richard Winkler / Alan Shorr.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets are on sale online or by phone at 212-239-6200.

For 10+ Group Sales information contact Broadway Inbound at broadwayinbound.com or call 866-302-0995.

A limited number of $47 digital lottery tickets are available for each performance of Leopoldstadt. For more information, visit leopoldstadtlotteryandrush.com. A limited number of $35 rush tickets, and $25 student rush tickets (valid student ID required), are also available in person at the Longacre Theatre box office on the same day as the performance.