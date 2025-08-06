Kid Harpoon to Create Original Music for ART on Broadway

Grammy Award winner Kid Harpoon will create original music for the first-ever revival of the Tony Award-winning ART by Yasmina Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton.



Kid Harpoon is one of the most prominent songwriters and producers in the pop music space, winning his first Grammy Award for his work on Harry’s House by Harry Styles in 2023, the same year he produced Miley Cyrus’ hit record “Flowers,” which took home the coveted ‘Record of the Year’ trophy. He is known for collaborating with a multitude of notable artists spanning all genres such as Lizzo, Florence + the Machine, Inhaler, King of Leon, Jessie Ware, David Byrne and more.



Tony Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Bobby Cannavale, Tony Award winner and Emmy Award winner James Corden and Tony Award winner and Emmy Award winner Neil Patrick Harris will make their highly anticipated returns to Broadway this fall under the direction of Tony Award nominee Scott Ellis.



Previews begin on Thursday, August 28th with an official opening night on Tuesday, September 16th at Broadway’s Music Box Theatre. The production will play a limited 17-week engagement through December 21, 2025.



The design team includes David Rockwell (Set Design), Linda Cho (Costume Design), Jen Schriever (Lighting Design), and Mikaal Sulaiman (Sound Design).

ART is produced by Sand & Snow Entertainment (Michael Shulman), ATG Productions and Gavin Kalin Productions.



Taste. Money. Ego. And other fine arts. This sleek, sophisticated comedy is about, well, art. Come see what all the debate is about – don’t miss ART on Broadway for a strictly limited engagement this fall.



