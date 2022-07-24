KPOP'S Composer Helen Park And Actress Luna Were Honored By The NY METS

KPOP'S composer Helen Park and the star, Korean musical and theatre star Luna were honored by the NY METS at their Korean Heritage Game on Friday night at Citi Field. They received the team's Spirit Award in a pre-game presentation on the field at home plate. Following the National Anthem performed by the Korean Children's Choir, the guests were hosted to view the game in the private suite hosted by the Met's owners, Steve and Alex Cohen. The new musical is set to begin previews on October 13th at Circle in the Square on Broadway.

Producers Tim Forbes and Joey Parnes announced additional casting for the upcoming premiere of KPOP, the new musical about the global K-pop phenomenon. KPOP will begin performances on Broadway with previews starting on Thursday, October 13, 2022, in advance of an opening night on Sunday, November 20, 2022. The show will play at the Circle in the Square Theatre (235 West 50th Street).

Joining the previously announced Luna, who will star, the cast includes Julia Abueva, Will Brill, Major Curda, Joomin Hwang, Jinwoo Jung, Jiho Kang, Amy Keum, James Kho, Bo Hyung Kim, Eddy Lee, Jully Lee, Min Young Lee, Timothy H. Lee, Abraham Lim, Kate Mina Lin, Aubie Merrylees, Patrick Park, Kevin Woo, and John Yi.

In addition to Luna, other cast members from the K-pop world include Bo Hyung Kim (formerly of SPICA and half of the duo KEEMBO), Min Young Lee (formerly of Miss A), and Kevin Woo (formerly of U-KISS). Apart from their group activities they have each launched successful solo careers and are actively releasing new music. KPOP has the distinction of being the first musical on Broadway about Korean culture, in addition to presenting 16 members of the company making their Broadway debuts.

Tickets are now available both at the Circle in the Square Theatre box office and on Telecharge. Tickets start at $89.50 and are currently on sale through April 16, 2023.

KPOP was conceived by Woodshed Collective and Jason Kim and features a book by Mr. Kim; music, lyrics, and music production by Helen Park; and music and lyrics by Max Vernon. Direction is by Teddy Bergman with choreography by Jennifer Weber and Music Direction by Sujin Kim Ramsey. Scenic Design is by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn, Costume Design is by Clint Ramos & Sophia Choi, Lighting Design is by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, Sound Design is by Peter Hylenski, Projection Design is by Peter Nigrini, Hair & Wig Design is by Mia M. Neal, and Makeup Design is by Joe Dulude II.

KPOP is the story of global superstars putting everything on the line for a special one-night only concert, when one singer's inner struggle threatens to dismantle one of the biggest labels in the industry. Pulsing with infectious beats, electrifying choreography, and breathtaking joy, KPOP is an all consuming multimedia experience that explores the relentless discipline, raw talent, and commercial ambition behind the heart-thumping international phenomenon.

An earlier version of the show, produced by Ars Nova in association with Ma-Yi Theater and Woodshed Collective, played to sold-out crowds Off Broadway in the Fall of 2017, and was the recipient of the 2018 Richard Rodgers Award, three Lucille Lortel Awards, including Best Musical, the Off Broadway Alliance Award, and seven Drama Desk Award nominations.



Photos courtesy DKC/O&M