Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
KPOP, The Musical
Click Here for More on KPOP, The Musical
KPOP to Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Tomorrow

KPOP to Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Tomorrow

KPOP The Musical is now in previews at The Circle in the Square Theatre.

Oct. 17, 2022  

The cast of KPOP The Musical will perform on Good Morning America tomorrow, October 18. Tune in to the show, starting at 7:00 a.m. EDT, to catch the musical's performance!

"Good Morning America" is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.

KPOP The Musical is now in previews at The Circle in the Square Theatre. The musical will have its official opening night on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

KPOP features Luna, in the starring role of MwE, along with Julia Abueva, BoHyung, Major Curda, Jinwoo Jung, Jiho Kang, Amy Keum, James Kho, Marina Kondo, Eddy Lee, Joshua Lee, Jully Lee, Lina Rose Lee, Timothy H. Lee, Abraham Lim, Min, Kate Mina Lin, Aubie Merrylees, Patrick Park, Zachary Noah Piser, Kevin Woo, and John Yi.

As global superstars put everything on the line for a special one-night-only concert, they face struggles both cultural and personal that threaten to dismantle one of the industry's hottest labels. Starring a cast of K-pop and musical theater stars, KPOP is a multimedia experience that explores the relentless discipline, raw talent, and commercial ambition behind the international sensation.

KPOP is produced by Tim Forbes and Joey Parnes and was conceived by Woodshed Collective and Jason Kim and features a book by Mr. Kim; music, lyrics, music production and arrangements by Helen Park; and music and lyrics by Max Vernon. Direction is by Teddy Bergman with choreography by Jennifer Weber and Music Direction by Sujin Kim-Ramsey.

Scenic Design is by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn, Costume Design is by Clint Ramos & Sophia Choi, Lighting Design is by Jiyoun Chang, Sound Design is by Peter Fitzgerald & Andrew Keister, Projection Design is by Peter Nigrini, Hair & Wig Design is by Mia M. Neal, Makeup Design is by Joe Dulude II & Suki Tsujimoto, Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting and the Production Stage Manager is Cherie B. Tay.



Submit Nominations for the 2022
BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards
submissions close in


Related Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: HBO Max Shares A CHRISTMAS STORY Sequel Teaser TrailerVIDEO: HBO Max Shares A CHRISTMAS STORY Sequel Teaser Trailer
October 17, 2022

The film will feature the return of Peter Billingsley as Ralphie. Also returning will be Zack Ward, playing bully Scut Farkus who is now a police officer, R.D. Robb and Scott Schwartz, who played out the scene of Schwartz's tongue being stuck to a frozen pole, and Ian Petrella, who played Ralphie's younger brother. Watch the new teaser video now!
Rob Eberle Releases New Single 'far'Rob Eberle Releases New Single 'far'
October 17, 2022

Following up on the success of his much heralded single “doubtful.”, Rob Eberle has released 'Far.' Influences from an eclectic group of artists such as FINNEAS & Billie Eilish all the way to Madison Beer, Olivia Rodrigo and Panic! At the Disco have helped to create Eberle’s genre bending darker-alternative to traditional Pop Rock.
Photos: Newport Beach Film Festival's Honors & Variety's 10 Actors to WatchPhotos: Newport Beach Film Festival's Honors & Variety's 10 Actors to Watch
October 17, 2022

This year’s honorees included Ron Howard (Variety Legend and Groundbreaker Award); Jonathan Majors, Patton Oswalt, Keke Palmer and Aubrey Plaza (Artist of Distinction Awards); Colson Baker (Spotlight Award); Anna Diop (Spotlight Award); Cooper Raiff (Maverick Award); and Aimee Carrero (Breakout Performance Award). Check out photos now!
VIDEO: Arooj Aftab Releases 'Udhero Na' Live Performance from London Featuring Anoushka ShankarVIDEO: Arooj Aftab Releases 'Udhero Na' Live Performance from London Featuring Anoushka Shankar
October 17, 2022

The studio recording of “Udhero Na” (translation: “please undo”) updates one of Aftab’s works with the electrifying sound of Shankar’s sitar and Maeve Gilchrist’s harp, along with synth bass provided by both Maeve and Arooj herself; the studio version is entirely arranged and performed by women. Watch the new video performance now!
The One Eighties Release Disco-Americana 'No King' SongThe One Eighties Release Disco-Americana 'No King' Song
October 17, 2022

“Dead Star Light” combines traditional roots instrumentation such as guitar, drums, bass, and pedal steel guitar with lush string arrangements and synths and features drummer Fred Eltringham (Sheryl Crow, Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini) and bassist Mark Hill (Reba McEntire, Kelly Clarkson, The Civil Wars).