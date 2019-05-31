KING LEAR To Close On Broadway June 9

Click Here for More Articles on KING LEAR

Producer Scott Rudin announced today that the Broadway production of William Shakespeare's King Lear, will play its final performance on Sunday, June 9, 2019.

King Lear began previews on Thursday, February 28, 2019 and opened on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the Cort Theatre (138 West 48th Street). At the time of its closing, it will have played 34 preview performances and 76 regular performances.

Directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold, King Lear stars two-time Academy Award winner, two-time Emmy Award winner, and 2018 Tony Award winner Glenda Jackson in the title role, Tony Award winner Jayne Houdyshell, three-time Obie Award winner Elizabeth Marvel, Aisling O'Sullivan, Pedro Pascal, Tony Award nominee and two-time Drama Desk Award winner John Douglas Thompson, and 2019 Tony Award nominee, two-time Olivier Award winner, and Golden Globe Award winner Ruth Wilson.

The critically acclaimed creative team features scenic design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Jane Cox, and sound design byScott Lehrer.





