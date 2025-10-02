Justin Valentine Will Appear As A Guest Artist With The Palmetto Ballet Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Justin Valentine will appear as a guest artist with Palmetto Ballet Theatre, performing a principal role in Simone Cuttino’s A Night Under The New Moon. Performances will be held on October 10 and 11, 2025, at the Lexington 2 Performing Arts Center in West Columbia, South Carolina.

Valentine began his ballet training at ADACA in Hunter, New York, and later at the Saugerties Ballet Center. He went on to study at the Valentina Kozlova Dance Conservatory of New York, Washington Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, Kaatsbaan Extreme Ballet summer programs, and completed a semester at the Vaganova Ballet Academy in St. Petersburg, Russia.

He launched his professional ballet career in 2020 as a principal dancer with Columbia Classical Ballet in Columbia, South Carolina, where he performed the Grand Pas de Deux and Snow Pas de Deux in The Nutcracker, Solor in La Bayadère, and leading roles in Bolero, Dracula, Gravity, and Maleficent.

To expand his training, Valentine studied at the Martha Graham School in the Advanced Study Certificate Program, performing with both Graham 2 and the Martha Graham Dance Company. He has earned 14 medals in international competitions, including a Gold Medal at the IBC Città di Spoleto and a Silver Medal in the Junior Male Division of the Yuri Grigorovich Young Ballet of the World in Sochi, Russia.

Valentine has appeared in gala performances across 13 countries, dancing pas de deux from La Sylphide, La Fille Mal Gardée, La Esmeralda, Talisman, BLACK SWAN Pas de Deux, Giselle, Satanella, Raymonda, and Cavalry Halt, in addition to contemporary and neo-classical works such as Reverence, Ink, Burning, Richard III, and Deriver.

Also in demand as a teacher, Valentine has taught master classes in Ecuador, Mexico City, and Paraguay, and has coached competition participants in Japan and Sochi.