Josh Groban's STAGE TO STAGE Book, Broadway's FROZEN Among J.P. Morgan's #NextList2018

What are the new places and experiences that will form the narrative this holiday season and the year ahead? J.P. Morgan shares its top picks on what's next in its just released #NextList2018.

More than 15,000 J.P. Morgan client advisors from around the world were polled on their recommendations in the realms of theater, art, culture, cuisine, travel, and literature.

The primary criteria included novelty, quality and innovation. From more than 2,000 submissions, the nominees were narrowed to five arts and culinary experiences, two music selections and eight new books.

"The J.P. Morgan #NextList2018 represents our passion for discovery and desire to share new ideas and experiences that will enrich our clients' lives - in the year ahead - and beyond," said Darin Oduyoye, Chief Communications Officer of J.P. Morgan Asset & Wealth Management. "We hope our recommendations excite the senses, challenge traditional thinking and foster creativity for all who choose to explore them."

"J.P. Morgan stands alone in curating unique, of-the-moment experiences and events for its clients through the Next List, and we are delighted that Frozen, Disney's new Broadway musical, has made this year's must-see list," said Andrew Flatt, SVP Strategy, Marketing and Revenue for Disney Theatrical Productions.

The J.P. Morgan Summer Reading List made its debut in 2000, followed by the Holiday Reading List in 2006. This marks the second year of J.P. Morgan's enhanced holiday recommendations, now known as the Next List and which includes experiences and music. Last year's expanded selections included Broadway sensation Dear Evan Hansen-which went on to sweep the Tony Awards, and Atlas Obscura-which became a national bestselling book.

"I'm thrilled to make this year's Next List with Stage To Stage," said Josh Groban. "J.P. Morgan has developed quite a following with their reading lists and I'm honored to be included!"

The J.P. Morgan #NextList2018 experiences are:

THEATER

Frozen on Broadway, New York City

"Let it go" does not apply to tickets to this Broadway-bound show. On the heels of a wildly successful Denver run this fall, the live-action adaptation of the box-office smash 2013 film features ten new songs by the same composer and lyrics team as the movie, along with all the visual magic for which Disney knows no equal.

ART

Zeitz MOCAA, Cape Town

Emerging from a former grain silo is Africa's first contemporary art museum. Cape Town's Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (MOCAA) showcases 21st century works-both from the continent and from throughout the African diaspora. The exhibitions are anchored to the private collection of its patron, Jöchen Zeitz, former CEO of Puma. With more than 100 galleries, six research centers and a rooftop hotel, Zeitz MOCAA is a must-visit for art lovers looking to gain greater understanding of the ethos of Africa.

CUISINE

Tel by Jessica Koslow, Los Angeles

Renowned chef Jessica Koslow presents what's next in the modern farm-to-table movement. Her take: a unique, California lens to centuries-old global Jewish cuisine. Sourcing ingredients from Serra Farm, Koslow's three-acre working farm in Malibu, her new restaurant Tel features a global melting pot of traditions, techniques, and flavors in her sequel restaurant to the lauded Sqirl.

FASHION

Musée Yves Saint Laurent, Paris and Marrakech

Fashion, art, architecture and history meld at the Musée Yves Saint Laurent Paris. Housed in the former YSL couture studio on Avenue Monceau, the museum opened last month with an exhibition spotlighting many of the designer's iconic pieces, along with sketches, videos and works of art that served as his inspiration. Dedicated fashion followers will also revel in Morocco's Musée Yves Saint Laurent Marrakech, which opened in tandem a few weeks ago.

WINE

Promise Wine and AXR Winery, Napa Valley

As the Napa and Sonoma Valley region continue to grapple with the after-effects of the tragic wildfires of this past fall, the community has pulled together with the help of vintners throughout the region includingPromise Wine and AXR Winery. Promise Wine is the newest grape from Napa's coveted Pritchard Hill. AXR reaches back to an inspirational journey of a reimagined vineyard once owned by Napa Valley's first woman vintner.

The #nextlist2018 also includes standouts that are sure to enrich even the most varied of reading lists and playlists:

COMPELLING READS

Stage to Stage, by Josh Groban

Multi-platinum recording artist Josh Groban's path to his smashing Tony-nominated debut in Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 was several years in the making. Filled with stunning photographs, Stage to Stage offers a behind-the-scenes look at Groban's journey from his Stages album to the bright lights of Broadway.

Behave, by Robert M. Sapolsky

Why do we do the things we do? While scholar, endocrinologist, MacArthur Fellow and Stanford University professor Robert Sapolsky concedes this is a "big, sprawling mess of a topic," he is up to the challenge. From the neurobiological impulses that spur our actions to the nature of free will, Behave tackles the science of human behavior with formidable knowledge and a distinct sense of humor making even the most complex understandable and intriguing.

Generation Impact, by Sharna Goldseker and Michael Moody

The next generation of philanthropists-including Alex Soros, Victoria Rogers, Justin Rockefeller and Katherine Lorenz - are creating a revolution that's about more than just money. Featuring interviews with these young leaders among others, Generation Impact is an in-depth look at new approaches, strategies and tools that are influencing and reshaping the world of charitable giving making it a must-read for endowment, foundation or non-profit leaders and supporters.

Machine, Platform, Crowd, by Andrew McAfee and Erik Brynjolfsson

MIT's Andrew McAfee and Erik Brynjolfsson explore the trifecta of disruption that technology is bringing to our lives-Artificial Intelligence (machines), platforms and crowds. What is the impact on the workplace? On education? On leadership, from corporations to government? As in their highly praised The Second Machine Age, in Machine, Platform, Crowd, McAfee and Brynjolfsson approach this complex topic with directness, insight and clarity.

No Room for Small Dreams, by Shimon Peres

Soldier, statesman, founding father and long-lived observer, Shimon Peres authored No Room for Small Dreams just before his death last year at age 93. It offers a candid, clear-eyed look at the key events and principles that shaped helped Israel's history. As a deeply personal chronicle of nearly seven decades of public service, it also provides eloquent instruction for those seeking a peaceful future.

Principles, by Ray Dalio

Ray Dalio's personal success and advocacy for a corporate culture of "radical truth" are legendary, both in and out of finance. In a blend of memoir and manifesto, the founder of Bridgewater Associates, the world's largest hedge fund, describes his leadership highs and occasional lows, and why focusing on failures more than successes can help build a standout corporation.

Simply Electrifying, by Craig R. Roach

Electricity is among humanity's most significant discoveries. Yet few of us understand how technology, economics, politics and culture-among other factors-shape its ongoing evolution. Industry expert Craig Roach delivers this Simply Electrifying story, providing a highly accessible narrative about electricity's inventors and innovators, along with its challenges and possibilities for the future.

Universe, by Phaidon

Bridging art, astronomy and spirituality, this spectacular collection of nearly 300 images showcases the diverse approaches we take to explain our world. Ranging from artworks to scientific sketches, to telescopic views, each selection in Universe conveys a different story about the beauty and vastness of space and our humble place in it.

TRENDING MUSIC

Mariposa Azul, by Luz Pinos

The latest album from Ecuadorian singer-songwriter Luz Pinos, Mariposa Azul- meaning "blue butterfly"-is a new take on traditional South American pop sounds, combining Latin-American musical influences and an ethereal voice that transcends language barriers.

With a Twist, by Bria Skonberg

Canadian singer and trumpet player Bria Skonberg's latest album, With a Twist, is equal parts sultry and playful, marrying jazz classics with a cheeky modern sensibility. Skonberg is one of the fresh young voices in jazz, and her music captures the eternal attraction of the genre with a refreshing dash of contemporary pop.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Related Articles