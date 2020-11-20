Josh Grisetti And Matthew Edward Kemp Stop By SOUP TROUPE ONLINE

Tune in on Saturday, November 21 at 3PM EST for SOUP TROUPE ONLINE. Hosted by co-founder Danny Feldman (Hide and Seek) and co-president Dani Wergiles, the livestream is streamed every weekend to discuss soups and more with special guests. Join Josh Grisetti (Something Rotten!, It Shoulda Been You) and Matthew Edward Kemp (Dear Evan Hansen) for stories, Q&As, and more.

Click below to watch!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j2vvy480Ofw

SOUP TROUPE ONLINE goes live each week to rate soups within a variety of different categories, recall favorite soup memories, and more. Started at French Woods Festival for the Performing Arts by Feldman alongside co-founder Cole Wright-Schaner, the troupe met weekly each summer prior to the shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. In an effort to keep soup in all of our lives, Feldman and Wergiles have moved their platform online, and have entertained Broadway stars from the companies of Jagged Little Pill, Mrs. Doubtfire, Wicked, Sing Street, Newsies, Violet, SpongeBob Squarepants, Be More Chill, Fun Home, The Play That Goes Wrong, and more. STO's most recent episode included appearances by Diamond Essence White (Dear Evan Hansen) and Jennifer Apple (The Band's Visit).

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You