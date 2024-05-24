Jonathan Groff Will Appear on LIVE WITH KELLY & MARK Next Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tune in to Live with Kelly & Mark next week to see Jonathan Groff on the show!

Groff, who was recently nominated for a Tony Award for her performance as Franklin Shepard in the Broadway revival of Merrily We Roll Along, will visit the morning talk show on Tuesday, May 28. The program airs at 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM EST on ABC and ABC Affiliates across the US.

This production of Merrily We Roll Along, which is running on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre through July 7, 2024, has been nominated for 7 Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical and Best Performance for the three leads.

Spanning three decades in the entertainment business, Merrily We Roll Along charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends — writer Mary and lyricist & playwright Charley. An inventive, cult-classic ahead of its time, Merrily We Roll Along features some of Stephen Sondheim’s most celebrated and personal songs. Directed by Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along features music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by George Furth, and is based on the original play by George S. Kaufman & Moss Hart.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas