Jonathan Bailey Filmed the WICKED Movie With Body Doubles During the SAG-AFTRA Strike Due to His Equity Contract

After an "extraordinary" year of filming the Wicked movies, Jonathan Bailey says he's "so glad" that he can reunite with the cast to finish production following the conclusion of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, production on the Wicked movie shut down 10 days before wrapping due to the strike. Although director Jon M. Chu has stated that the release dates will not be affected, they have yet to film "One Short Day," an integral part to the movie.

While other actors in the film, including Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, were unable to film during the strike, Bailey's Equity contract allowed him to continue filming the movie with body doubles standing in place for other characters.

"I think we had 10 days left of filming before the strike hit and I was the only actor of the leads who was on an Equity contract, so I had these four days where I came up and acted with people in wigs," Bailey, who plays Fiyero, shared on Andy Cohen's Sirius XM radio show.

Equity is the U.K. actors union. While the union was advised by SAG-AFTRA that its strike was lawful according to U.S. law, they were advised that it was not lawful under U.K. law.

Bailey also discussed his excitement over duetting with Grande and Erivo in the upcoming two-part film adaptation of the iconic Broadway musical.

The first part of the Wicked film is currently scheduled for November 27, 2024 and the next part being released the year after.

The cast of the Wicked movie includes Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining Bailey as Fiyero is Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard. Marissa Bode will portray Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister. Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James will play classmates Pfannee and ShenShen from Shiz University. Keala Settle will portray Miss Coddle, with Aaron Teoh as Avaric and Michael Carmichael as Nikidik.

