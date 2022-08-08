Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Join Team BroadwayWorld as a Weekend Newsdesk Editor

Apply today to join our team as a part-time newsdesk editor.

Aug. 8, 2022  

BroadwayWorld is on the hunt for a new member for our team- a part-time, weekend Newsdesk Editor.

Applicants should be industry enthusiasts with excellent writing skills, great attention to detail, and a strong, self-motivated work ethic. The ideal candidate must also be able to multi-task and write quickly. Proficiency with Office programs and Photoshop/Canva is essential.

The position offers the opportunity to work remotely for your convenience, so applicants both in and outside of New York City are encouraged to apply. Shifts will be Saturday-Sunday, 10am-5pm ET (some flexibility/occasional variation for special event coverage), with regular opportunity for 10-15 extra hours on weekdays. The position pays $18-20/hour based on prior experience.

Responsibilities will include:

- Editing and posting of news stories, specifically relating to theatre and entertainment around the world.
- Monitoring BroadwayWorld's inbox for incoming news.
- Drafting original pieces, conducting interviews, covering industry events, and composing feature stories.
-Occasionally posting to BroadwayWorld's social media channels in the event of breaking news.

To apply, please send a resume and cover letter/writing sample to Nicole (nicole@broadwayworld.com) with the subject: 'Weekend Applicant'.

Looking for full-time hours? We are also filling the part-time position of Special Projects Coordinator and are willing to combine the two roles for the right fit. Those open to both positions should indicate interest in their application.



