Join Our Team! BroadwayWorld Seeks Freelance Videographer
If you're a New York City-based theater lover with a love for video, BroadwayWorld wants you on our team.
We're on the hunt for a Broadway-savvy freelance videographer to help us cover a wide variety of theatrical events in New York City, including openings, concerts, press previews, red carpets, and more. Plus, get a chance to have your work featured on the world's leading website for all things Broadway.
Proficiency in both filming and editing is required. Efficiency in social media also essential. Candidates MUST own their own video equipment and have quick access to New York City's theatre district. Student candidates are welcome.
To apply, please send a resume and video samples to nicole@broadwayworld.com with the subject: 'Video Applicant'.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Screen and stage actor Lynn Cohen has passed away.... (read more)
BWW Exclusive: Watch An All New Episode of NBC's New Musical Comedy ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST
If there's a song in your heart, it will get in her head. Jane Levy stars in this high-concept drama as Zoey Clarke, a whip-smart computer coder forgi... (read more)
Carrie Hope Fletcher Will Lead Andrew Lloyd Webber's New Production of CINDERELLA in the West End
Carrie Hope Fletcher will play Cinderella in Andrew Lloyd Webber's highly anticipated new production at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, with performances c... (read more)
Original FROZEN Stars Caissie Levy and Patti Murin Bid Farewell to Arendelle Today
Original stars of Frozen, Caissie Levy and Patti Murin, play their final performance as Elsa and Anna tonight, February 16.... (read more)
Photos/Video: Josh Groban Opens Radio City Residency and Releases New Song
Josh Groban kicked off his residency at Radio City Music Hall last night with a sold-out performance of Josh Groban's Great Big Radio City Show. The ... (read more)
BEETLEJUICE Broadway Cast Recording Surpasses 200 Million Streams in the US and 350 Million Streams Globally
GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS and WARNER RECORDS have announced that Beetlejuice - Original Broadway Cast Recording has surpassed 200 million streams in the Unit... (read more)